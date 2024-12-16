The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 Predictions
Players and coaches across men's and women's soccer are on the cusp of individual glory ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024.
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 are coming early this year, live from Doha, Qatar. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, FIFA will crown The Best FIFA Men's Player and The Best FIFA Women's Player Award winners for their outstanding performances from Aug. 2023 to Aug. 2024. The ceremony will also honor the best men's and women's coaches, goalkeepers and goals.
Check out SI Soccer's predictions for all the winners at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2024 Prediction
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees
- Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
- Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
- Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
- Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)
- Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
- Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)—now retired
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 Predicted Winner: Vinícius Júnior
The Real Madrid winger might have lost out on the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or, but he is the favorite to take home this year's The Best FIFA Men's Player Award after winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup with Los Blancos. The Brazilian became the youngest player in history to score in two Champions League finals, breaking Lionel Messi's longstanding record.
Of course, Vinícius Júnior's biggest competition comes from Rodri, who won Euro 2024 with Spain and the Premier League with Manchester City. Except the controversy surrounding his Ballon d'Or victory will likely play in Vinícius Júnior's favor.
The Best FIFA Women's Player 2024 Prediction
The Best FIFA Women's Player 2024 Nominees
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
- Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
- Keira Walsh (England, Barcelona)
- Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
- Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
- Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)
- Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona/Chelsea)
- Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona/Arsenal)
- Naomi Girma (USA, San Diego Wave)
- Ona Batlle (Spain, Barcelona)
- Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)
- Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais)
- Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)
The Best FIFA Women's Player 2024 Predicted Winner: Aitana Bonmatí
Who else but the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or winner? Aitana Bonmatí won the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Women's Super Cup with Barcelona. The Spaniard took home The Best FIFA Women's Player Award last year and is primed to add another to her trophy cabinet.
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2024 Prediction
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2024 Nominees
- Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
- Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina)
- Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain)
- Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)
- Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Predicted Winner: Carlo Ancelotti
Every coach nominated this year has a title to back up his claim for The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024, but Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to their record 15th Champions League title, 36th La Liga title and 13th Spanish Super Cup.
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 Prediction
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 Nominees
- Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil)
- Elena Sadiku (Sweden, Celtic)
- Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)
- Futoshi Ikeda (Japan, Japan)
- Gareth Taylor (England, Manchester City)
- Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona/Washington Spirit)
- Sandrine Soubeyrand (France, Paris FC)
- Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 Predicted Winner: Emma Hayes
What Emma Hayes achieved in the last year is more than worthy of winning The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award 2024. Not only did she lead Chelsea to a fifth consecutive WSL title, but she then took charge of the U.S. women's national team and helped the Stars and Stripes win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2024 Prediction
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2024 Nominees
- Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)
- David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)
- Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City)
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan)
- Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2024 Predicted Winner: Andriy Lunin
Emiliano Martínez won the 2024 Yashin Trophy for his efforts in Argentina's successful Copa América title defense, but Andriy Lunin was the man between the posts for Real Madrid's Champions League and La Liga-winning campaigns. The Ukrainian stepped up when Thibaut Courtois tore his ACL and memorably was the hero in the penalty shootout against Manchester City.
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2024 Prediction
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2024 Nominees
- Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham)
- Ayaka Yamashita (Japan, INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City)
- Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)
- Mary Earps (England, Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain)
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2024 Predicted Winner: Alyssa Naeher
Alyssa Naeher was already a USWNT legend, but the goalkeeper etched her name in the history books with her incredible form at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Naeher conceded just two goals in six matches on the way to the Stars and Stripes' gold medal. She kept three clean sheets in over 330 minutes of play in the knockout rounds.
FIFA Puskás Award 2024 Prediction
FIFA Puskás Award 2024 Nominees
- Hassan Al Haydos (QAT), Qatar vs. China PR
- Terry Antonis (AUS), Melbourne City vs. Western Sydney Wanderers
- Yassine Benzia (ALG), Algeria vs. South Africa
- Walter Bou (ARG), Lanús vs. Tigre
- Michaell Chirinos (HON), Costa Rica vs. Honduras
- Federico Dimarco (ITA), Inter Milan vs. Frosinone
- Alejandro Garnacho (ARG), Everton vs. Manchester United
- Mohammed Kudus (GHA), West Ham United vs. Freiburg
- Denis Omedi (UGA), KCCA vs. Kitara
- Paul Onuachu (NGA), Trabzonspor vs. Konyaspor
- Jaden Philogene (ENG), Rotherham United vs. Hull City
FIFA Puskás Award 2024 Predicted Winner: Alejandro Garnacho (ARG), Everton vs. Manchester United
All 11 FIFA Puskás Award 2024 nominees are spectacular in their own right, but Alejandro Garnacho's stunning bicycle kick against Everton stands out. The Argentine found the opening goal for Manchester United inside of three minutes when he met Diogo Dalot’s cross with an overhead kick that left Goodison Park in awe.
FIFA Marta Award 2024 Prediction
FIFA Marta Award 2024 Nominees
- Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais vs. Benfica
- Marina Hegering (GER), Essen vs. Wolfsburg
- Sakina Karchaoui (FRA), France vs. Sweden
- Paulina Krumbiegel (GER), Duisburg vs. Hoffenheim
- Marta (BRA), Brazil vs. Jamaica
- Nina Matejić (SRB), Serbia U-19 Women vs. England U-19 Women
- Beth Mead (ENG), Arsenal vs. West Ham United
- Giuseppina Moraca (ITA), Lazio vs. Bologna
- Asisat Oshoala (NGA), Barcelona vs. Benfica
- Mayra Pelayo (MEX), Mexico vs. USA
- Trinity Rodman (USA), USA vs. Japan
FIFA Marta Award 2024 Predicted Winner: Trinity Rodman (USA), USA vs. Japan
Trinity Rodman punched the USWNT's ticket to the semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with her brilliant extra time goal against Japan. The winger outclassed Hikaru Kitagawa to give herself just enough space to curl an off-balance shot into the top corner of the net.