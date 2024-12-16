Watch Every Goal Nominated for the 2024 FIFA Puskas Award
11 jaw-dropping goals are up for the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award at this year's The Best FIFA Football Awards.
In honor of the legendary Ferenc Puskás, the FIFA Puskás Award goes to the player who scored the most outrageous goal of the year. From rabonas to backheels to volleys, the goals nominated for the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award are some of the best fans will ever see.
All goals from Aug. 21, 2023 to Aug. 10, 2024 were considered for the prestigious award, but only 11 made it onto the shortlist. The goal that receives the most votes from fans and a panel of FIFA legends will be named the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award winner at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Dec. 17.
Here's all 11 nominees for the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award.
Every Goal Nominated for the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award
Hassan Al Haydos (QAT), Qatar vs. China PR
Hassan Al Haydos completed a bit of set piece magic usually reserved for the training grounds. Al Haydos met a corner from Akram Afif with his right foot, crashing a powerful volley into the back of the net from just outside the box. The winner secured Qatar's victory over China PR in the AFC Asian Cup group stage.
Watch the volley here.
Terry Antonis (AUS), Melbourne City vs. Western Sydney Wanderers
On Mar. 12, 2024, Melbourne City were up by six goals and cruising against the Western Sydney Wanderers when Terry Antonis added to their lead with an emphatic strike. Antonis received the ball in his own half, lifted it over the head of Oscar Priestman and then sent a booming effort from nearly the halfway line into the back of the net.
Watch the audacious goal here.
Yassine Benzia (ALG), Algeria vs. South Africa
Yassine Benzia showed outrageous skill and courage with his goal against South Africa on Mar 26, 2024. The Algerian made a darting run into the box, flicked the ball into the air with his right foot and then turned and buried a bicycle kick with his left foot.
Watch the stunning goal here.
Walter Bou (ARG), Lanús vs. Tigre
Walter Bou secured all three points for Lanús on Aug. 4, 2024 with an audacious bicycle kick from 20 yards out. Bou controlled a lofty cross with his chest before sending an overhead kick into the back of the net, giving the opposition no hope of stopping such a stunning effort.
Michaell Chirinos (HON), Costa Rica vs. Honduras
Michaell Chirinos found the back of the net against Costa Rica on Mar. 23, 2024 with one of the cleanest volleys you will ever see. Chirinos opened the scoring for Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League play-off with a one-time right-footed strike that he met in the air from outside the box.
Watch the great goal here.
Federico Dimarco (ITA), Inter Milan vs. Frosinone
Federico Dimarco scored a career-highlight goal against Frosinone on Nov, 12, 2023. The Italian lofted a shot from the left flank that soared almost the entire length of the opposition's half to beat Stefano Turati and get Inter Milan on the scoresheet.
Alejandro Garnacho (ARG), Everton vs. Manchester United
Alejandro Garnacho buried one of the best goals of the 2024–25 Premier League season when he sent a bicycle kick past Jordan Pickford on November 26, 2023. The goal opened the scoring for the Red Devils against Everton inside of three minutes.
Mohammed Kudus (GHA), West Ham United vs. Freiburg
Mohammed Kudus's goal against Freiburg in the Europa League on Mar. 14, 2024 is the definition of a solo goal. The West Ham player received the ball well in his own half and took it himself all the way into the opposition's penalty box, dribbling past several defenders along the way. Kudus made no mistakes when he slotted home a low strike to cap off his incredible run.
Watch the individual masterclass here.
Denis Omedi (UGA), KCCA vs. Kitara
Denis Omedi scored a brilliant rabona from the edge of the box that found its way into the top left corner of the net on Nov. 6, 2024. Erik Lamela won the 2021 Puskás Award for a similar goal against Arsenal.
Watch the spectacular goal here.
Paul Onuachu (NGA), Trabzonspor vs. Konyaspor
Paul Onuachu's goal against Konyaspor is one of the most acrobatic finishes of all 11 FIFA Puskás Award nominees. The striker met a cross with a flying backheel that secured his side all three points in the dying moments of the match on Nov. 10, 2023.
Jaden Philogene (ENG), Rotherham United vs. Hull City
The second rabona nominated for the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award belongs to Jaden Philogene. The ex-Hull City man found the equalizer for his side with an outrageous effort that had enough power to glance off the far post into the back of the net on Feb. 13, 2024.
Watch the brilliant finish here.