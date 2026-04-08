The Fans With the Best and Worst 2026 World Cup Watching Schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in just 10 weeks and will be played all across North America, marking the first time soccer’s grandest stage will be set in three countries at once: Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Of course, only a small portion of the fans of the world’s most popular sport actual live in North America—or plan to travel there, with the vast majority of people preparing to tune in to the games from oceans away.

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Some countries’ fans will be subjected to crazy match times, given the local hours, requiring a blaring alarm clock or several shots of espresso to show their heartfelt support.

Here are the countries’ fans with the best and worst watching schedules this summer, based on local kick-off times.

The Fans With the Best Watching Schedules

Fans in Uruguay won’t be up all night watching soccer. | Francisco Estrada/LatinContent via Getty Images

Aside from co-hosts Mexico, Canada and the U.S., all of whom have group stage start times no later than 10 p.m. ET, there are countries in particular that have the best watching schedules for their fans—South American teams, given their shared time zones with North America.

Panama

Panama is hoping to shock the world this summer. | APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images

Competing in Group L, Panama first faces Ghana on June 17 at 6 p.m. local time, before battling Croatia on June 23 at 6 p.m.

Panama ends group stage play against England on June 27, kicking off at 4 p.m.

Uruguay

Federico Valverde is the main man for Uruguay. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Competing in Group H, Uruguay opens play against Saudi Arabia on June 15 at 7 p.m. local time. The nation then takes on Cape Verde on June 21 at 7 p.m.

Uruguay goes head-to-head with UEFA giant and No. 2 world-ranked Spain on June 26 to end group play, kicking off at 9 p.m.

Brazil

Much of Brazil’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Vinicius Junior. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Brazil occupies four different time zones; however, even the latest time zone (GMT-2) will not keep fans up too long.

The Seleção will compete in Group C, first facing Morocco on June 13 at 8 p.m local time (GMT-2). Brazil will then face Haiti on June 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET, before concluding group play against Scotland on June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Fans With the Worst Watching Schedules

Fans in Algeria will up at late hours. | Gabriel BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images

Fans in the countries of the Maghreb and Middle Eastern regions will face the worst local time match kickoffs.

Algeria

Algeria’s group stage games will unfold in the middle of the night local time. | Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Competing in Group J, Algeria opens play against South American Goliath and No. 3 world-ranked Argentina on June 16 at 2 a.m. local time. The nation then faces Jordan on June 22 at 4 a.m., before concluding the group stage against Austria on June 27 at 3 a.m.

Tunisia

Tunisia fans will have a tough time catching their team live this summer. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Tunisia is competing in Group F and will first face Sweden on June 14 at 3 a.m. local time. The country will then take on Japan on June 21 at 5 a.m., before battling No. 7 world-ranked Netherlands on June 25 at 12 a.m.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah will lead Egypt this summer. | Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP/Getty Images

A part of Group G, Egypt first battles No. 9 world-ranked Belgium on June 15 at 10 p.m. local time. The nation then faces New Zealand on June 21 at 4 a.m., before wrapping up play against Iran on June 26 at 6 a.m.

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