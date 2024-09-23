Who is The Friedkin Group: Everton's New Majority Owner
After a lengthy and public search for Everton's new owners, Blue Heaven Holdings agreed to sell the Merseyside club to The Friedkin Group, led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin.
It is no secret Farhad Moshiri has been in the market to offload his majority stake in Everton over the last year. Several roadblocks prevented a possible sale, including Everton's debt and Premier League regulations, but Blue Heaven Holdings finally announced The Friedkin Group is close to finalizing a takeover of the club.
The Friedkin Group shared its long-term goals for Everton, from completing the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock to delivering stability to the Toffies, who currently sit at the bottom of the 2024–25 Premier League standings after securing just one point in its first five fixtures.
Here's everything you need to know about The Friedkin Group ahead of the major transaction.
The Friedkin Group is a consortium that invests in entertainment, sports, automotive, hospitality and adventure companies, per Forbes. Its portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, Imperative Entertainment, AS Roma, Diamond Creek Golf Club and soon, Everton.
Dan Friedkin, the company's CEO, has a net worth of $7.8 billion. His father, Thomas Friedkin, founded the business in 1969 before his son took over the company at age 35.
Beyond his business efforts, Friedkin is also a film producer. He worked on a number of films produced by Imperative Entertainment, including Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The American's expansion into sports started when he purchased Roma back in 2020. The Serie A club recently made headlines when it fired Daniele De Rossi just four games into the 2024–25 season.
Before Friedkin can officially become Everton's majority stakeholder and turn his attention to English soccer, he must get approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority. Once approved, The Friedkin Group will be free to construct Everton's new future.