‘The Two Best Ever’—Gerard Pique Reveals The Biggest Difference Between Messi, Ronaldo

Former Barcelona and Spain national team defender Gerard Piqué rekindled the “GOAT” debate between Lionel Messi, declaring that although he considers Messi the best of all time, the pair are the two greatest soccer players in history.

Under 30 players ever can say that they were teammates with the two era-defining stars, and Piqué is one of them. The Spaniard played with Ronaldo briefly at Manchester United early in their careers, before returning to Barcelona, where he played alongside Messi for over a decade—with Ronaldo at Real Madrid becoming their arch-nemesis.

“I had the opportunity to play with both, and both are the best in the history of the game, but Messi I think is a little bit over Cristiano,” Piqué shared his verdict on The Last Run podcast.

“Both of them made me win titles, because obviously the Champions League we [Man Utd] won in Moscow, Cristiano scored a goal, and he was key to do that. The same with Messi with Barça.”

But the four-time Champions League winner didn’t stop there, he went on to detail what he considers are the key differences between the duo.

The Two Main Differences Between Ronaldo and Messi According to Piqué

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo have 13 ballon d’Or’s between them. | Dani Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Piqué also admitted that he understands why the debate remains subjective. In his eyes, it depends on what individuals value more of two specific things: natural talent or relentless work-ethic.

“They play as forwards, strikers both of them and obviously score a number of goals—just insane the number,” Pique said. “But it’s true that the style of play of both is very different, and it depends on what you value more.

“If you value the hard work, the sacrifice, the fact that he can score headers and free-kicks and penalties, Cristiano is obviously very good at all of that. If you see the talent itself as playing football or what you can do with a football ball, then for me it’s Messi.

“The level of talent that he [Messi] has, I’ve never seen in any other player. It’s true that Cristiano was a machine, working like crazy in the gym. I think he prepares as no one [else] in terms of working, but the level of talent of Messi was just insane.”

Even with the pair now past their prime, the memories of the heights the pair reached for over a decade and the rivalry they starred are everlasting, rightfully earning them the recognition as two of the greatest players of all time.

It’s a rivalry that defined the sport, prompting a debate that will continue well after Messi and Ronaldo decide to hang-up their boots.

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