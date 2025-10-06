Thierry Henry Congratulates Bukayo Saka on Premier League Milestone
Bukayo Saka recorded his 100th Premier League goal contribution in his 200th appearance in the English top-flight, earning the praise of Thierry Henry, who publicly shared how “proud” he is of the Arsenal winger.
After much of his 2024–25 campaign was hampered by a long-term hamstring injury, Saka has already found the back of the net three times in seven appearances this season, with his most recent goal coming in Arsenal’s 2–0 victory over West Ham.
The England international buried the Gunners’ insurance goal from the spot in the 67th minute, helping Mikel Arteta’s side collect three points that would eventually send them to the top of the Premier League standings ahead of the October international break.
The goal was Saka’s 55th in the Premier League, giving him 100 goal involvements when adding in his 45 assists. The milestone happened to come on the day when the 24-year-old made his 200th appearance in the English top-flight.
Henry Heaps Praise on Arsenal’s Starboy
Following Arsenal’s victory and Saka’s individual achievement, club legend Henry congratulated the winger on Instagram.
“From the ACADEMY to the EMIRATES,” Henry wrote. “From your DEBUT to 200 PL GAMES, with 55 GOALS and 45 ASSISTS!!!
“KEEP on MOVING BUKAYO!!!!!! So PROUD of YOU.”
Saka joined Henry in an exclusive club with his goal against West Ham; the two Gunners are the only players in Arsenal history to find the back of the net in their 200th Premier League appearance. Henry bagged a brace against Crystal Palace back in Feb. 2005 on his landmark day.
Most Premier League Goal Contributions for Arsenal
Rank
Player
PL Goal Involvements
1
Thierry Henry
249
2
Dennis Bergkamp
181
3
Robin van Persie
135
4
Ian Wright
123
5
Theo Walcott
108
6
Cesc Fàbregas
105
7
Robert Pires
103
8
Bukayo Saka
100
Saka still has a long way to go before he can reach the numbers Henry managed during his time in a red shirt, but the forward is slowly carving his place in Arsenal’s history books. The Englishman needs just nine more G/A in the Premier League to became the player with the fifth most PL goal involvements in club history.
The Gunners will need their superstar fit and at his best if they want to claim their first Premier League title since Henry played for the club. Arsenal have finished as the runners-up in the last three seasons.
Arteta’s side also has its sights set on European glory; in fact, Arsenal are ranked as the favourites to come out on top of the Champions League league phase standings this season.