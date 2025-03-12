Who Are Real Madrid Playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Real Madrid punched their tickets to the Champions League quarterfinals and now await another knockout stage tie against a Premier League club.
The Champions League round of 16 tie between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid ended with a penalty shootout in which Los Blancos came out on top. Carlo Ancelotti's men might not have been able to score against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano, but they still advanced in the competition thanks to successful penalties from Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Antonio Rüdiger.
Los Blancos maintained their perfect streak of never getting eliminated by Atlético Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage. Now, Real Madrid must turn their attention to their next opponents in the competition.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Who Are Real Madrid Playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Real Madrid are playing Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners defeated PSV Eindhoven 9–3 on aggregate and now are set for a clash with the Spanish giants.
It will be the third time in the 2024–25 Champions League season that Real Madrid face an English team. Los Blancos suffered a 2–0 defeat to Liverpool in the league phase and then eliminated Manchester City in the knockout phase playoffs.
Real Madrid will have the advantage of playing the second leg of their tie with Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The first leg of the quarterfinals tie will kick off on either Tuesday, Apr. 8 or Wednesday, Apr. 9. The second leg unfolds a week later on either Tuesday, Apr. 15 or Wednesday, Apr. 16. The exact schedule for the next round of the competition will be released on Mar. 13.