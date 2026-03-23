Three Things We Learned From Real Madrid’s Thrilling Derby Triumph Over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid 3–2 at the Bernabéu on Sunday night in a Madrid derby that delivered comebacks, controversy, stunning goals and unquestionably one of the best games of the season.

Ademola Lookman’s opener sent Real Madrid trailing to the interval. But in a span of three minutes early in the second half, Los Blancos turned the game upside down thanks to a penalty from Vinicius Junior and a strike from the in-form Federico Valverde.

A Nahuel Molina stunner ended up only setting the stage for Vinicius Jr to put on the Superman cape, completing his brace with a brilliant curler that won the game for the hosts—even if Atléti applied pressure late in the game after Valverde was controversially sent off.

Los Blancos ended a six-game winless streak against their city rivals in La Liga, securing a crucial result that keeps them just four points behind Barcelona in the title race heading into the international break.

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Here’s three things we learned from a Real Madrid’s latest magical night at the Bernabéu.

The Best Moment of Fede Valverde’s Career

Valverde continued his purple patch. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Valverde stained his night when he left Real Madrid to play the final minutes of the game with 10 men after a head-scratching red card. Still, he’s the biggest reason why Los Blancos triumphed on Sunday night.

Arbeloa slotting the midfielder back on the right wing with all the freedom in the world to drift centrally—even as a striker at times—has unlocked the best version of Valverde. Against Atléti, the Uruguay international was Madrid’s most dangerous attacker, as has been the case in recent fixtures.

Early in the game the post was the only thing that could deny Valverde, as he nearly scored a sensational goal following a galloping run few midfielders in the world can produce. Even as Atléti closed spaces and sat in a low block after taking the lead, Real Madrid players constantly looked for Valverde to make something happen.

He quarterbacked attacks and looked unfazed by the growing pressure, trying to split open the visitors low block with tense passes between the lines, one of which led to Brahim Díaz winning a penalty for Vinicius Jr’s equalizer.

Valverde’s goal highlighted his best traits, as his tireless and aggressive pressing forced a turnover and then his otherworldly striking quality allowed him to bury the ball into the bottom corner with a beautiful finish. The goal was his sixth in the last five games, the best scoring run of his career.

It’s clear Valverde’s quality was wasted at right back, a position he’s had to play due to a number of injuries over the past two years. Back to the position where he helped Real Madrid conquer their last two Champions League titles, Valverde’s looking like one of the best players in the world.

Arbeloa Must Stop Flip Flopping at Right Back

Dani Carvajal is struggling. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dani Carvajal might be Real Madrid’s captain and the undisputed dressing room leader, but after plenty of injuries it’s become abundantly clear that the 34-year-old can no longer be the top choice at right back in high-stakes matches, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold available.

The veteran fullback struggled to keep up with the frenetic pace the derby played out, seemingly a step slower than every other player on the pitch. Carvajal was nowhere to be found in the action of Atléti’s first, and when he had a chance to intervene, he was caught ball-watching instead of closing in on Lookman.

Alexander-Arnold replaced Carvajal in the second half and assisted the match-winner eight minutes into his cameo with an incisive run and nice cross-pitch pass. He nearly scored Madrid’s fourth from a free kick later on, continuing to show his prodigious right foot is a weapon Arbeloa must exploit.

It’s well known that the Englishman is not the surest of defenders, but at this point in his career, neither is Carvajal. If Alexander-Arnold is healthy, there’s no reason for Carvajal to be picked ahead of him in big-games for the rest of the season—and on Sunday night, it became apparent why.

Real Madrid Have Rediscovered Their Winning Mentallity

It was yet another magical night at the Bernabéu. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s season appeared to be on life support after losing at home to Getafe on March 2. Now, Los Blancos will end the month winning five on the bounce since that defeat, having eliminated Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 and also winning their first Madrid derby in La Liga since 2022.

Los Blancos have managed to turn around their season in emphatic fashion and the recent run of form is even more impressive considering they’ve been without a number of injured stars including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Álvaro Carreras for the entirety of the stretch.

Arbeloa has hit the right buttons and Madrid are playing their best soccer of the season, finally looking like a cohesive, well-structured side unlike—what transpired in the first three quarters of the term, largely under the watch of former boss Xabi Alonso.

But perhaps more importantly, the character of Arbeloa’s side resembles that of the successful Madrid teams of recent times. At no point during the derby did it seem like Los Blancos were fazed by adversity; to the contrary, they looked poised and were ruthless, as they’ve been so many times in big nights at their spiritual home.

It was vintage Real Madrid greatness on full display in one of the best games of the season. For the first time in almost two seasons, Los Blancos look full of confidence, and if their key stars returning from injury can enter the same state of grace, Real Madrid are capable of producing a fairytale end of the term.

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