Why Thomas Muller’s New Deal Is Critical to MLS Cup Dreams, Whitecaps’ Future

The Vancouver Whitecaps have a pathway forward, signing superstar Thomas Müller for the upcoming 2027 MLS sprint season, keeping the German through the 14-game regular-season campaign and a hopeful MLS Cup playoff run.

Yet the more significant news came hours after Müller’s extension: the club confirmed plans to play the sprint season at Vancouver’s BC Place under a new lease—its previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2026—to use the government-owned stadium.

The Whitecaps have been publicly for sale since December 2024, but have yet to find an owner or secure a future in the city, with the possibility of relocation looming for the 2027–28 season. Las Vegas groups were interested in purchasing and relocating the club, but interest has significantly waned from all parties, according to reports.

Yet, relocation possibilities still loom despite the club sitting atop the Western Conference in 2026, making the finals of MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup in 2025 and averaging 25,003 fans per home game, good for eighth in MLS.

At the core of the issue is Vancouver’s stadium situation. The club does not own BC Place and has no priority over dates, meaning some “home” games must be played at other venues. At the same time, the club reportedly takes home only 12% of matchday revenue beyond ticket sales and has not maximized sponsorship opportunities to fill the financial void, which has seen it rank among the lowest revenue-generating clubs in MLS.

“People should know we’re here; we’re staying in the sprint season," CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster told The Canadian Press. “So the club is not going yet, and nothing is happening yet … And the only way you can show us your support and help is buying tickets and come to the games.”

Müller’s Drive for a Title

Thomas Müller (right) and the Vancouver Whitecaps are back to their best. | Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

With BC Place and Müller locked down until the end of the sprint season, the Whitecaps will get two more shots at MLS Cup with the 2014 World Cup winner. Already, Müller has nine goals and eight assists this season and has helped the Whitecaps reach first place in the Western Conference with 50 points through 26 games—a better pace than the club enjoyed in the previous record season in 2025.

Yet Müller’s role and the Whitecaps’ outlook have changed significantly since he joined last summer. This year, Scottish DP and club captain Ryan Gauld has returned to health and has three goals and two assists in 702 minutes, while competing for playing time with Müller or shifting to a wider role in order to link up with American striker Brian White.

Thomas Müller extension before GTA 6 🔥🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/VZm8VhpqSk — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 29, 2026

Adding to the shifts, USMNT breakout star Sebastian Berhalter left after the World Cup for $2 million to join Middlesbrough, taking away the cornerstone of Vancouver’s midfield, a transitional and set-piece weapon and one of Müller’s closest and most efficient teammates.

Since losing Berhalter, the Whitecaps haven’t won three games in a row, something they did twice times earlier in the season before his move. Oliver Larraz, an experienced MLS option, hasn’t had the same level of influence alongside Paraguayan star Andrés Cubas in midfield, changing the complexion of Vancouver’s transition.

It’s where Müller has had to adjust as well.

The now 37-year-old has had to drop deeper in possession to help lead attacks, and has often appeared hesitant to shoot from distance, an area where Berhalter had previously thrived. His open-play production has dropped as a result, and his non-penalty xG has fallen to the 68th percentile among MLS players.

THOMAS MÜLLER ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯🇩🇪



Raumdeuter takes the run and strikes from outside the box🔥#VANvDC | #VAN 3 - 2 #DC pic.twitter.com/qEdEPvFB5O — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 27, 2026

While Müller’s drop from his massive influence last season has been notable, the loss of Berhalter—and the desire to sell a pending free agent for $2 million rather than keeping him for an MLS Cup chase—will be the defining factor of the 2025 campaign.

Müller’s status, though, keeps the Whitecaps in the global conversation in the hunt for a new owner and future in Vancouver. It also serves as a confidence boost with the club dreaming of an MLS Cup title in 2026 and 2027 after crashing out in the early stages of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and Canadian Championship this season.

“We go through this together, to have Thomas sending this signal that he’s going nowhere, it’s huge, it’s important, it’s something that will be the glue for all the others,” Schuster told Postmedia.

“There is no other choice but to fight. Thomas is here, no one is leaving. And on the pitch, whatever the result is at the end of the year we’ll continue to fight. Besides all the other conversations, we’re still a top club.”

Significant Ticket Price Increases

The Vancouver Whitecaps have some of the highest attendance rates in MLS. | Rich Lam/MLS/Getty Images

The confirmation of the sprint season and Müller’s continued stay on the Canadian West Coast came alongside ticket sales launching for both the 14-game campaign and the first European-aligned 2027–28 season.

Both seasons see massive jumps in select season ticket packages, with fans sharing frustrations online. One season ticket holder since 2014 said her pair will increase to $11,425 for 2027–28 from $3,200, while another added that prices would jump from $2,477 to $10,440. Other sections were also assigned higher general admission prices, while VIP areas, part of the stadium’s $200 million 2026 World Cup renovation, were among the sections hit by higher prices.

However, most tickets won’t see a massive increase, with ticket prices 25% lower than the next MLS club and rising only $4 in the last 10 seasons.

What does it all mean for the Whitecaps’ short-term title hopes and a confirmed long-term future? It remains unclear, but the club has often spoke of the many “steps” needed to reach both goals, and this week they took major strides, all in the hope of a consistent and glorious future in the city.