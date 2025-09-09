Thomas Tuchel Surprisingly Drops Arsenal Star From England Squad
Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly has been dropped by Thomas Tuchel for England’s World Cup qualifier away to Serbia on Tuesday night, although that could be a blessing in disguise for the north London outfit.
Tuchel handed Lewis-Skelly his senior international debut in March and was rewarded with a goal from the teenager 20 minutes into his England career against Albania. Despite beginning the campaign behind Riccardo Calafiori in Arsenal’s pecking order, Lewis-Skelly was again called up by Tuchel this month and played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Andorra.
Hardly alone in underwhelming during a particularly drab affair, Lewis-Skelly’s reticence to punch penetrative passes forward effectively robbed England’s left flank of any attacking threat. The 18-year-old did not manage to successfully complete a cross or dribble past an opponent in a display that was painfully sterile.
Injury to Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall ensures that Lewis-Skelly was the only naturally left-footed fullback called up by Tuchel, yet that unique skillset hasn’t spared him.
The German tactician named a 24-man squad in the knowledge that UEFA only permit 23 players to be included in each World Cup qualifier. Jarell Quansah missed out on the visit from Andorra but has made the list for Tuesday’s trip to Serbia at the expense of Lewis-Skelly. The Daily Mail claim that the fullback’s absence is not a result of an injury.
While no doubt a blow on an individual level, this absence could benefit the teenager—and Arsenal—in the short term. Rather than put himself at risk of any physical damage, Lewis-Skelly will be able to make a swift return to London ahead of a busy few weeks.
The Gunners host Nottingham Forest in Ange Postecoglou’s first fixture at the helm before getting their Champions League campaign underway with a trip to Bilbao to face Athletic Club on Sept. 16.
Mikel Arteta has gone with Calafiori over Lewis-Skelly thus far this season. The Italy international has justified his manager’s faith with a goal and two assists in three games but, given his far from spotless injury record, will surely be rotated as the fixtures pile up.