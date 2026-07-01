Thomas Tuchel Gives Parents Hilarious Advice About England’s Late World Cup Games

England boss Thomas Tuchel urged parents to let children stay up late to watch the World Cup, even if they need to “write an excuse” for school.

With this summer’s showpiece event unfolding throughout North America, kick-off times for those across the globe are less than favorable. Fans in England eager to watch Harry Kane and Co. pursue the nation’s second World Cup title have had to stay up far past sundown to watch games until the final whistle.

The Three Lions’ 2–1 comeback win over DR Congo provided a brief reprieve for supporters, as the round of 32 clash kicked off at 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST. Following the victory, Tuchel was asked if he had a message for parents whose kids want to stay up late to watch his men battle on the world stage. The German manager had a quick response that matched his smile.

“Write an excuse for school and let them watch football, come on,” Tuchel said. “There’s so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch.

“There will be a big, big match in four days and we need the support of everyone, especially of the children.”

England Faces Its Toughest Test in Round of 16

Alarm bells have sounded for England so far in North America. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

It took a late brace from Kane to punch England’s ticket to the round of 16, where it will meet host nation Mexico in Mexico City. The European powerhouse is headed to the iconic Estadio Azteca, which El Tri have turned into a fortress.

Javier Aguirre’s men have won all four of their opening World Cup matches, three of which came at the Azteca. They have not conceded a goal in that run, blanking South Africa, South Korea, Czechia and Ecuador.

The Three Lions have the advantage talent-wise, but El Tri have the roar of the crowd to energize them against an opponent that barely survived against DR Congo and was held quiet by Ghana. Combined with England’s defensive shortcomings, Mexico has much more of an edge than it appears on paper.

Tuchel was right when he said England needs all the support it can get from fans, both those willing to travel to Mexico City and those watching from home.

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What Time Does Mexico vs. England Kick Off?

Mexico ran Ecuador out of the Azteca in the round of 32. | Wu Wei/Xinhua/Getty Images

There’s bad news for parents throughout England; the Three Lions kick off against Mexico on Monday, July 6, at 1 a.m. BST. For those in North America, the clash takes place on Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

There is some good news as well, though. Should Tuchel’s men make it past El Tri and reach the quarterfinals, they will play at 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. E.T / 2 p.m. PT on July 11. It’s still not an early kick off, but at least it is not in the middle of the night.

England would face the winner of Brazil vs. Norway with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

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