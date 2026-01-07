Three Changes Arne Slot Needs to Make to Beat Arsenal
Before a ball had been kicked this season, Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal was tipped as a new-year title fight, but that’s no longer the case for Arne Slot’s defending champions.
Liverpool’s dramatic downturn has seen them eliminated from the title picture entirely, all the while witnessing last season’s runners-up usurp them and rise to the summit. There are 14 points separating the sides before Thursday’s Premier League clash, but, in all honesty, the gap has felt much wider this season.
Liverpool’s nine-match unbeaten run has eased pressure on Slot in the Anfield dugout, but performances remain inconsistent and unconvincing. Even victories have highlighted defensive frailties and draws with Leeds United (twice), Sunderland and Fulham underscore how far the Reds still must climb.
A trip to Arsenal, who have lost just twice this season and are unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium, is the last thing Liverpool need right now, especially with injuries and absences piling up. However, following their £446 million summer spend, the title holders will be expected to put up a fight at the very least—and perhaps even catch Arsenal off guard.
Here are three things Slot must achieve to offer Liverpool the greatest chance of a shock victory.
Replicate Game Plan From Inter Triumph
Justifiable criticism has come Slot’s way for lifeless attacking performances against Leeds and Fulham. The Dutchman turned to pragmatism and solidity over flair and invention to remedy Liverpool’s disastrous autumn, but a return to an offensive-minded strategy is necessary in coming weeks. However, Thursday is not the time to play on the front foot.
Liverpool already have a successful game plan for how to tackle away days at well-organised European giants that boast an array of superstars. While few would suggest Inter as strong as Arsenal this season, they hadn’t lost at San Siro in Europe for more than three years before Liverpool’s narrow 1–0 win at the venue in the Champions League last month.
Slot opted for a safety-first approach in Milan and it paid dividends. The match was largely uninteresting and had few moments of genuine entertainment, but that’s exactly what the Liverpool boss desired. The Reds, who have been dire at the back this term, set up in a narrow 4-4-2 diamond, limiting space for their hosts and overcrowding central areas. For the most part, it nullified game-changers like Lautaro Martínez and Nicolò Barella.
While Liverpool are likely to utilise a narrow 4-2-3-1 against Arsenal instead of the diamond, the game plan must be the same. Joe Gomez would be a smart inclusion at right back (if deemed fit enough) to further solidify the backline, while the use of Florian Wirtz in a wide role and four natural central midfielders elsewhere—Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch—will help the Reds keep Arsenal at bay.
The Gunners have struggled against low blocks at times this season and Liverpool must rob them of the space in which they love to operate. Then they need a moment of magic at the other end, which will not be easy to come by given Arsenal’s defensive strength.
Practice, Practice, Practice Set Pieces
Liverpool’s set-piece struggles have been alarming this season. The Reds have conceded a grand total of 12 non-penalty goals in the Premier League—their most in a campaign since the 2015–16 season—and have even parted ways with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs as they desperately attempt to fix a problem that is being exposed repeatedly.
In fact, 43% of the goals Liverpool have conceded in the league this season have come from set pieces (excluding penalties) and Slot will be enduring sleepless nights in the build-up to the clash with the division’s set-play kings.
Arsenal have scored 12 goals from non-penalty set pieces this season and have recently been buoyed by the return of their leading threat Gabriel. The centre back has scored in his last two matches and will be enamoured by the prospect of facing a Liverpool team who appear incapable of properly dealing with corners, long throws and indirect free kicks.
While easier said than done in such a short time period, Liverpool simply must improve their defensive strategy from dead balls before kick off at the Emirates. Practicing such scenarios will be one of Slot’s top priorities in training this week.
Feed Florian Wirtz Throughout
Liverpool’s underperformance in the final third was only exacerbated by the absence of Hugo Ekitiké on Sunday. Slot was without his energetic Frenchman for the trip to Craven Cottage and the striker’s output was sorely missed as the Reds struggled to create good quality opportunities. Unfortunately, Ekitiké could be missing again at Arsenal.
In the absence of their in-form striker, Liverpool must turn to their next most potent attacking threat: Florian Wirtz. The German has shaken off a sleepy start to his career in England and is beginning to exhibit his promise and quality, with a weekend strike taking his tally to three goal contributions in his last four games.
Only Szoboszlai has created more chances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season than Wirtz, who will be instrumental to hurting Arsenal on the counter attack. He doesn’t boast the searing speed of Ekitiké or the injured Alexander Isak, but his distribution and hold-up play can free up others.
Liverpool will be desperate to have Ekitiké available on Thursday with options so slim in Slot’s forward line, but it’s Wirtz they must feed regardless. With Liverpool relying on a single moment of inspiration at the Emirates, it’s the Germany international that can provide it.