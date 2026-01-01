Three MLS Clubs That Could Swing Big in the January Transfer Window
The 2026 transfer window is nearly upon us.
For some teams, December and the start of MLS Free Agency proved their primary building ground for 2026, while others retained talents in hoping to take another run at MLS Cup next season. Yet, nearly every team is still likely to have some level of participation in the January transfer window.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at three teams in particular that could take some big swings before the season kicks off on Feb. 21.
1. Inter Miami
Inter Miami have already enjoyed a big offseason, with reports indicating they are set to sign MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, formerly of Minnesota United and defender Facundo Mora from Racing Club in Argentina.
Yet, they still have a chance to swing for a significant transfer in the January window, given their vacant designated player spot in the wake of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets’s retirements. There have been rumors about attracting Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona, as well as previous links with Neymar.
While neither of those players seems likely at this point, with Neymar’s new Santos contract and the Chicago Fire’s pursuit of Lewandowski, the Herons are still in a strong position to take a big swing this January.
The most significant void on their roster is at striker, even after re-signing Luis Suárez, who struggled as a starter in 2025. Could Paulo Dybala be in the cards? They certainly have that type of opportunity.
2. Toronto FC
It has been five seasons since Toronto FC last qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs, but the team looks to be heading in the right direction with their first roster moves of the offseason ahead of 2026. Unlike many teams in MLS, they also have roster flexibility.
Their first two major moves of the offseason were on the backline, signing U.S. men’s national team veteran center back Walker Zimmerman as a free agent after his contract expired with Nashville SC and adding Brazilian right back Matheus Pereira.
Led by general manager Jason Hernandez, Toronto FC now have two clear roster voids heading into the January window, needing a starting goalkeeper and a proven pure striker to elevate a roster led by Zimmerman and DP midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.
The 2017 MLS Cup winners are expected to attempt to sign Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau after his contract with the Portland Timbers expired, and Toronto opted not to continue with 36-year-old USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
At the same time, they have a chance to spend significant cash on a striker. 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke is a potential option after he left D.C. United or potentially out-of-form Canadian international Cyle Larin, who has struggled for playing time with Feyenoord in the Netherlands.
There is no guarantee Toronto will make the big swing in the winter, but they are one of the few MLS clubs with a cash-splashing past that have the opportunity to make a move of that type.
3. San Jose Earthquakes
The San Jose Earthquakes are in win-now mode under 74-year-old manager Bruce Arena, even after failing to make the MLS Cup playoffs in 2025. Ahead of the 2026 season, they are likely in the market for a designated player at the central attacking midfield role to replace veteran Cristian Espinoza, who became a free agent after seven years with the Earthquakes.
Espinoza had 36 goals and 70 assists in 218 regular-season games in San Jose and was a dark-horse pick for the 2025 MLS MVP at points in the season. However, he and veteran striker Josef Martínez were both let go after the campaign, leaving the Earthquakes the opportunity to get younger and continue their progression.
Often one of the more frugal teams, sitting 19th in total roster spending among the league’s 30 teams in 2025, the Earthquakes are unlikely to be in the running for a proven superstar. However, they could seek a young South American looking to raise his stock—a project-type signing they hoped would go better than Hernán López, whom they signed to a DP deal in 2024 before loaning him to Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors.