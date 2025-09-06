Three Players to Watch in Mexico NT September Friendlies vs. Japan, South Korea
The Mexico national team is back in action with two friendly matches vs. Japan and South Korea during the September international break.
After years of turmoil and poor results, 2025 has been a positive year for El Tri. Winners of this year’s Concacaf Nations League and Gold Gup, Mexico has regained its status as the region’s powerhouse. Javier Aguirre’s arrival has stabilized a rudderless ship, but the biggest test will come next summer.
The final stage of Mexico’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup it will co-host begins with this in this September camp. “El Vasco” admitted he already had over half of the World Cup roster set in stone following the Gold Cup. It’s now time for fringe players to impress and earn the remaining spots.
The squad traveling for the upcoming matches is very similar to the one that led Mexico to Gold Cup glory. However, there are also new additions that haven’t featured recently but still have a very realistic chance of making the World Cup squad.
Here’s three players to watch for Mexico during September’s international action.
Hirving Lozano
For the first time in the Javier Aguirre era, Hirving “El Chucky” Lozano will be given a look with El Tri.
It’s been over a year since Lozano donned Mexico’s shirt after he was also left out of El Tri’s side that got grouped in the 2024 Copa América. It’s been a complicated past couple of years for Lozano, who failed to impress in his second stint at PSV Eindhoven resulting in the end of his European soccer career.
Nevertheless, Lozano has been enjoying life ever since making the move to MLS with expansion team San Diego FC. His nine goals and six assists have helped San Diego become one of the best teams in MLS, becoming the first team to qualify for the upcoming playoffs.
Lozano is deployed on the left wing for his club and that’s where he’s featured predominantly with El Tri, including in the past two World Cups. However, with Alexis Vega seemingly owning that role for Mexico, Lozano could very well be seen as an option on the right. He’s not a stranger to the position either, that’s where he played for the majority of his Serie A stint with Napoli and when he emerged with Pachuca over a decade ago.
El Tri has lacked a winger that can take on his man and reach the byline since Aguirre took over. Furthermore, it’s also lacked an attacker that likes to receive the ball into space rather than at his feet. El Chucky has made a career out of running into space—see his goal vs. Germany in the 2018 World cup. It’ll be interesting to see how Aguirre utilizes a player-profile different to all the others he’s deployed on the wing in 2025.
If he performs and shows glimpses of the quality that made him one of the most exciting Mexican talents of the past decade, then the former World Cup hero could very well play his third next summer.
Germán Berterame
Many were surprised when Aguirre called-up Germán Berterame last October to make his El Tri debut in a friendly match vs. Valencia.
The Argentina-born striker hasn’t featured since for Mexico, thanks to a significant drop in form to begin the year. However, things started looking up after a very solid showing for Monterrey during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Berterame scored three goals in Monterrey’s run to the last 16 of the global tournament. He’s followed that up with four goals through seven games in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 season, with Monterrey currently topping the standings.
Ángel Sepúlveda and Henry Martín had been picked ahead of him by Aguirre in recent El Tri call-ups, but with the pair of veteran forwards injured, Berterame has an opportunity to showcase his quality.
AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez has struggled for club and country for the better part of the last six months. Berterame could become a threat for Giménez if he continues to perform, especially because of how comfortable he is playing outside the box and linking-up with other players—something Giménez still struggles with.
It’s not unrealistic to believe that if he continues the positive momentum, Berterame could be Raúl Jiménez’s backup next summer.
Rodrigo Huescas
There’s no position more up-for-grabs in the lead-up to the World Cup for El Tri than right back.
During the Gold Cup, Israel Reyes, Julián Araújo and Jorge Sánchez all started games at right back, with none of them fully taking a firm hold on the starting job. It’s clear there’s still a open competition for the spot.
Enter, Rodrigo Huescas.
Huescas has been one of FC Copenhagen’s standout players of the early season, playing a key role in securing Champions League qualification less than two weeks ago. The 21-year-old right back has proven to be just as capable playing in a back four, or as a wingback in a back five.
Though he only has two caps for El Tri, his first start came in last year’s 4–0 victory in the Nations League quarterfinals vs. Honduras, arguably Mexico’s best performance since Aguirre took over.
Considering the lack of an established starter and the players he’s competing against, Huescas has a very strong chance to not only make the World Cup roster, but to be the starting right back in El Tri‘s opening match of the 2026 World Cup.