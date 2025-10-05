Report: The Three Premier League Clubs Ronald Araujo Rejected Over the Summer
Ronald Araújo reportedly turned down multiple moves during the summer transfer window as his Barcelona exit was contemplated.
Four European sides, including, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus tempted Araújo to leave Barcelona over the summer, per SPORT. Araújo’s €1 billion ($1.1 billion) release clause dropped to just €60 million ($70.4 million) during the first 15 days of July, making him significantly more appealing for teams looking to acquire him.
Nevertheless, nothing materialized during that period and Araújo’s release clause eventually returned to its gigantic original figure.
Ronald Araújo Wants to be Successful at Barcelona
The Uruguayan defender reportedly made clear he wanted to remain at Barcelona. After a difficult 2024–25 season, the defender wanted to return to his best with the only European club he’s ever played for.
Upon returning from vacation for Barcelona’s preseason training, Araújo was asked if he would continue with the club, simply answering, “If it’s up to me, yes.” His current contract runs through the end of the 2030–31 season.
After missing six months during the 2024–25 campaign, Araújo struggled to find his best form and was never able to fully lock down a spot in Hansi Flick’s lineup. He was then deemed the main culprit for Barcelona’s Champions League elimination against Inter Milan.
Still, the Uruguayan is now very much fighting for a starting role in 2025–26. In the aftermath of Iñigo Martínez’s departure, Araújo’s presence grew in importance.
Araújo has started Barcelona’s last three league games, donning the captain’s armband each time. However, Eric García and Pau Cubarsí appear to be Hansi Flick’s preferred center back pairing, judging by what he’s deployed in big games so far this term.
If Araújo sees his role diminish as the season goes on, transfer speculation could pick up once again.