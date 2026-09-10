Three Takeaways As Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Upstaged by Robert Lewandowski

If there were any doubt about shine wearing off from Inter Miami away games, those doubts were shunned on Wednesday as the first MLS battle between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski drew a Chicago Fire-record crowd of 63,094 at Soldier Field to witness the 1–1 draw.

While Miami’s road show has been a major draw across MLS, with Herons away games standing in four of the top nine MLS regular season attendances of all time, it had become evident that the novelty factor of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was wearing off. Add in another former Barcelona star to the mix and a battle between two bona fide MLS Cup contenders, and all that excitement comes right back.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI.



The heavyweights are going at it and Lewandowski hits first. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/XmEttvXxGo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 10, 2026

Wednesday saw both Messi and Lewandowski start, before the Polish star striker drew first blood in the 10th minute, scoring his sixth goal in nine MLS games with a perfectly timed volley off a curled-in cross from Andrew Gutman. Messi, however, wouldn’t be kept quiet, picking up his 13th assist of the season in the 47th minute as Casemiro barreled in a corner kick to draw the match level.

Despite the draw and positive performance, Miami couldn’t secure three points and saw their dismal form drop to just one win in their last seven games, while squandering a chance to make significant strides in the now nine-point Supporters’ Shield gap after Nashville SC lost 2–1 to Toronto FC.

Casemiro Settles As Center Back

Casemiro scored his third goal of the season, and all have come from set pieces. | Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s backline may not have two natural center backs at the moment, but defensive midfielder Casemiro has elevated his game in the position in recent weeks and enjoyed a standout performance against Chicago.

Despite Miami struggling against a wide-focused and high-pressing start from the Fire, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star dropped deeper to make up for unmarked areas left by defensive partner Maxi Falcón. He was also patient in possession and showcased his exquisite vision, picking out Germán Berterame on a direct aerial ball in the 16th minute, which the Mexico international was unable to finish.

As much as those defensive qualities and ability to spark attacking momentum help the Herons, he also scored his third goal of the season, once again finishing a header off a set piece, as he has thrived on since shifting to the center back role.

Casemiro heads it home for the equalizer. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/7O2wr2cAyz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 10, 2026

While the winning formula for extended success deep into the playoffs likely doesn’t include Casemiro in the heart of defense, he has become a more than serviceable option in the role and was rarely caught out of position like his counterparts.

Once Micael and Gonzalo Luján return to full health and become options again, it could be in Miami’s interest to shift Falcón—who struggled to keep track of Lewandowski—out of the lineup and pair a new face alongside Casemiro in the heart of defense.

Flipping the Intensity

Rodrigo De Paul enjoyed one of his stronger performances of the season in the draw. | Michael Reaves/MLS/Getty Images

Slow starts have been an issue for Inter Miami all season. Yet, the Herons found their way out of their early rut just 15 minutes in, stopping Chicago’s early onslaught led by Phillip Zinkernagel, Andrew Gutman and Lewandowski’s efforts.

The shift came largely from a vocal Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, who seemed more impassioned than he often does in MLS regular-season games. Telasco Segovia joined in with attacking runs forward giving a shot of energy to a group that had struggled for momentum.

While the Herons will play completely differently once Christian “Kily” González comes into the role, it seems the spell of one win in six games, against teams with far more intensity, helped them learn how to turn momentum. Add in the massive crowd on hand at Soldier Field, as the Herons’ stars were accustomed to in Europe, and elevating their control and intensity seemed to come easier than it had before.

Finishing Struggles Arise

Luis Suárez was ineffective in a wider role. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Inter Miami had more energy than in recent games and pushed until the final stages in the most difficult test of the recent slate, but they couldn't finish despite more promising performances from their attacking talents.

Down the right flank, 18-year-old Fricio Caicedo’s link-up efforts with Telasco Segovia allowed for a more balanced attacking transition when combined with Ian Fray’s darting runs down the left. Yet they largely failed to create chances for Luis Suárez, who was ineffective as a winger while Berterame took up the center forward position.

What a save from Brady to deny Berterame 🚫



📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/WJWizbK6eb pic.twitter.com/aUOQFVNqIl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 10, 2026

Overall, Miami failed to score more than once on 20 shots, putting just seven of those on target, on a night where even Messi’s free kicks failed to be difference-makers.

Now, it’s a real struggle for Miami. With just one win in seven games and a lack of clarity when it comes to Gonzalez’s arrival on the touchline, they will have one more chance to cut into Nashville’s lead atop the table in Saturday’s match. A loss in that one, and that will likely be the finishing blow to any hopes of a Supporters’ Shield comeback.