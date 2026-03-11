Three Talking Points From Liverpool’s Wasteful Defeat to Galatasaray

Liverpool have given themselves plenty of work to do if they are to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

A 1–0 defeat away at Galatasaray leaves the Reds needing to overturn a deficit against a side that has already had their number twice this season. It was a bitterly disappointing result and a performance which has raised plenty of questions.

Here are three key talking points from Liverpool’s latest setback.

Florian Wirtz Is Not Fixed Just Yet

Florian Wirtz was one of many to underwhelm. | Yagiz Gurtug/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s no hot take to suggest Florian Wirtz has failed to live up to the expectations set by his $157 million (£116 million) price tag but, prior to his recent back injury, there were plenty of signs of encouragement that the young German was finally finding his feet. Unfortunately, the narrative surrounding Wirtz has flipped once again.

Making his first start since returning from injury, Wirtz looked out of sorts once again. He failed to create a single chance during his 73 minutes on the pitch and appeared to be struggling with the intensity produced by Galatasaray.

Was this drop-off related to his injury? It’s hard to say. Clearly, three games on the sidelines will not help form and fluidity, but Liverpool fans still expected more from a player who really looked to be establishing himself as a key asset since the turn of the year.

Giorgi Mamardashvili Takes His Shot at Redemption

Giorgi Mamardashvili did well in Alisson’s absence. | Yagiz Gurtug/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Having conceded 17 goals in 11 previous appearances for Liverpool and found himself struggling to even earn minutes in the early rounds of the FA Cup, the spotlight was on Giorgi Mamardashvili after Alisson’s injury gave him a rare chance back between the posts.

Those fearing the worst were pleasantly proven wrong as Mamardashvili channeled the form that endeared him to so many during Euro 2024. The Georgia international made some excellent saves and looked composed on the ball, and there was not a whole lot he could have done about the goal.

It came as no surprise to see Mamardashvili awarded the highest rating of anybody in a Liverpool shirt, and fans may not be particularly concerned if Alisson does not make it back in time to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Familiar Issues Prove Costly

Arne Slot has plenty of issues to address. | Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu/Getty Images

This game was perhaps the perfect embodiment of 2025–26 Liverpool as nearly everything that went wrong has been plaguing Arne Slot’s side all year.

The Reds once again conceded from a set piece, falling behind to yet another early goal, and failed to come anywhere close to matching the physical intensity of their opponents. The Galatasaray midfield ran rings around Liverpool and that effectively decided the game.

We also saw more weakness against long balls and, at the other end of the pitch, a painful lack of attacking fluidity. These problems were to be expected at the start of the season, but should have been eradicated by now.

Let’s not forget, Liverpool forced themselves into a transition season. The Reds won the Premier League title last year and decided to celebrate with a drastic change of system which, as of yet, has failed to benefit anybody not named Dominik Szoboszlai.

Transition seasons are supposed to improve as the clock ticks on. At best, Liverpool are stagnating. At worst, they are at risk of going backwards.

