Three Ways Liverpool Can Avoid More Molineux Misery in FA Cup

Not for the first time this season, Liverpool are left picking up the pieces of another false dawn.

After four victories on the spin at the beginning of a favorable run of fixtures, the Reds appeared to have conjured some invaluable momentum at a critical juncture, but Tuesday’s dramatic late collapse at Wolverhampton Wanderers brought their winning streak to an abrupt halt.

Rarely are teams handed the immediate opportunity for redemption but that’s the luxury Liverpool boast on Friday, traveling back to Molineux for an FA Cup fifth round tie with their recent conquerors.

An encounter of great magnitude will end one of two ways. Either Liverpool will earn swift revenge and take another step towards their most realistic prospect of silverware this season, or they will once again be humiliated by their hosts in the West Midlands.

Here are three things the Merseysiders must do to avoid more misery on Friday and punch their ticket to the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Lean on Set-Piece Prowess

Liverpool have been terrific from set plays since the turn of the year. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s recent upturn in results has been indebted to set pieces. A source of consistent frustration earlier this term—both from attacking and defensive scenarios—Arne Slot’s side have fine-tuned their approach from dead balls, becoming quite the prolific force from corners in particular.

Seven of their last 10 Premier League goals have come from set plays and that cheap route to goals has masked deeper problems. The best example came last weekend in Liverpool’s 5–2 win over West Ham United, Slot’s side scoring from three first-half corners despite having produced a largely underwhelming performance by the break.

As evidenced regularly throughout a set-piece laden season—an approach masterminded by Premier League leaders Arsenal—dead-ball situations can paper over cracks. With Liverpool operating beneath the standards set in their first season under Slot, relieving pressure through their set-piece prowess has become essential.

In Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have terrific distributors, while Virgil van Dijk’s presence in the area unnerves any defensive unit. Starting Joe Gomez at right back adds another dimension via long throws. Regardless, the Reds must use one of the few current tools in their toolbox to great effect at Molineux.

Promote Rio Ngumoha

Rio Ngumoha can provide a spark. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

“He’s got to start the kid on Friday night,” said a forlorn Steven Gerrard after Tuesday’s last-gasp loss. The “kid” in question is Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool’s 17-year-old impact substitute who has garnered attention from fans for his energetic displays from the bench in recent weeks.

The fact that supporters are pinning their hopes on a teenager without a Premier League start to his name speaks to the disastrous nature of Liverpool’s campaign and to the woeful displays of out-of-form Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman scored 18 goals across all competitions last season but has managed a comparatively tame eight this term. Not only has his output diminished, he’s embodied Liverpool’s stale, repetitive and unimaginative play in the final third. There are only so many times one can watch Gakpo collect the ball, cut inside onto his right foot and blast an effort into an opposition defender.

Gakpo is not the only attacking player underperforming at present but he’s one of few Liverpool have a genuine replacement for—even if that comes in the form of a largely untested youngster. Ngumoha has offered more in his brief cameos than Gakpo has from the start over recent few weeks and now is the time for Slot to deploy his unpolished diamond.

Take More Risks

Liverpool have been risk-averse in recent weeks. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images.

Liverpool’s lack of confidence has been apparent in their recent safety-first approach. From open play, the Reds have been cautious when attempting to break down low blocks, each player terrified of being the man to make a loose pass or be pickpocketed when attempting to dribble through crowded areas.

The absence of Florian Wirtz, who has missed the last three games with a back injury, has exacerbated those issues, and the news of his possible return in some capacity on Friday will provide a morale boost. But others must take responsibility, too.

Liverpool will be greeted by a deep-lying defense again and must be brave in possession to break through. That involves taking risks, whether it be breaking the lines with incisive passes or engineering a one-vs-one duel.

Playing sideways will see Liverpool punished by an increasingly confident counter-attacking unit. The Reds must play with courage to avoid another disaster.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC