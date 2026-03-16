‘Deadly’ — Canada’s Key Demand in 2026 World Cup Kits, Why This Is on the Collar
The Canada men’s national team wanted to look “deadly” in their 2026 World Cup kits, after 2022’s surprise qualification left them wearing a basic Nike template.
Playing in their first World Cup since 1986, Canada was the only team among the 32 in Qatar without a special-edition World Cup kit. Instead, the team arrived with a plain trio of red, white and black.
Four years later, with the first men’s World Cup games set on home soil, they have a more inspired look. According to The Athletic, the players wanted to feel “deadly,” and with their red home strip and black away strip, they certainly will.
Nike unveiled Canada Soccer’s jerseys on Monday, with the red primary kit featuring a two-tone maple leaf across the front and back, Canada’s national icon that also features prominently on the flag.
It’s the black jersey, with white trim and subtle white maple leaves, that stands out. It gives the hardened and tough energy that the players imagined as they strive for a Cinderella run at the home World Cup tournament. It also follows a recent trend of Canada's national teams embracing a third color outside the flag, with hockey and curling donning similar looks.
Players first got involved in the 2026 designs two years ago, when they were in a one-game qualifying match for the 2024 Copa América against Jamaica. That match saw them debut their 2024 kit as well, which marked a step in the right direction and an identifiable look for Canada’s run to the semifinal and two clashes with Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
There will also be a white-and-grey kit, which has been leaked online. It features a similar look to the two-tone red strip.
What is the Lucky Loonie on Canada’s World Cup Kits?
Canada’s newest kits feature a uniquely Canadian twist. Not only has the squad embraced the maple leaf, but they’ve also got the lucky loonie.
The loonie, Canada’s golden one-dollar coin featuring a loon, is inside the back of the collar and visible when the jersey hangs from the player’s locker room stall. The country’s motto: “From coast to coast to coast” is emblazoned around it.
While an iconic piece of Canadiana, the loonie is a throwback to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, when Canada won gold in men’s and women’s hockey for the first time. That run quickly became legend, after it was unveiled that a loonie had been planted at center ice. It later became known as the lucky loonie.
While it may be difficult to hide the loonie on the field, it is the emblem’s spirit that the players will want to channel towards their dreams of winning a first World Cup game.
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Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.Follow BenSteiner00