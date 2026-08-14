The Top Five MLS Golden Boot Contenders—Can Lionel Messi Defend His Title in 2026?

The 2026 MLS season is entering its second half, and the majority of teams are now focused on the MLS Cup playoffs and the Supporters’ Shield, with only nine remaining in other competitions. The players, however, may have their sights set on more personal accolades.

While the summer has brought an influx of attacking stars to the league, including Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Alexis Sánchez, none are likely to contend for end-of-season honors, outside of potentially the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award.

As many goals as the new stars could put away, none are likely to catch up in the fierce MLS Golden Boot race—which features 17 players with at least 10 goals, led by New York City FC’s Nicolás Fernández Mercau and FC Dallas’s Petar Musa, who each have 13.

Here, Sports Illustrated looks at and ranks the top five players most likely to win the Golden Boot race by the time it ends on Decision Day, which is Nov. 7.

5. Evander

Only Lionel Messi has been a better MLS player than Evander in the past three seasons. | Jeff Dean/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Evander might be the only player in MLS who can consistently deliver spectacular moments in every match, aside from Lionel Messi.



This season, he has 11 goals in 17 games and has already helped FC Cincinnati to a strong run after the World Cup break, with two goals and four assists in three regular-season games since returning from the summer pause. While he has a fellow 11-goal man, Kévin Denkey, alongside him, Evander’s diversity of goalscoring styles stands out, offering clinical long-range shooting, elite finishing and stellar set-piece delivery.



The Brazilian has been the best player in MLS not named Messi over the past three seasons and would have an MVP Award to his name if it weren’t for his South American foe. Although he’s missed out on that honor and likely will again, the Golden Boot might be within range this season.

4. Nicolás Fernández Mercau

Nicolás Fernández Mercau is scoring for fun with New York City FC. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

There is a possibility that New York City FC look to move on from Nicolás Fernández Mercau at the height of his powers and with incredible form this summer. If he stays in MLS, though, he could contend for the Golden Boot, already with a league-leading 13 goals in 18 games. It is a number he has reached even without a massive supporting cast, given the injuries to Alonso Martínez and Maxi Moralez, the team’s other primary attacking options.



Much of NYCFC’s attack relies on Fernández Mercau to create and score the goals, meaning he will continue to get chances as the season goes on. Martínez, however, is expected to return from his ACL injury sometime in the second half, which could throw Fernández Mercau’s rhythm and tactical prowess into an adjustment period.

3. Petar Musa

Petar Musa scored against England at the World Cup. | FC Dallas/MLS/Getty Images

Petar Musa is no longer an unknown star in MLS, after playing for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup and scoring in the group stage against England.



His impressive form for FC Dallas earned him that call-up and has him as a solid choice to win the Golden Boot this season. Already, he has 13 goals in 16 games and has formed a solid partnership with Logan Farrington, as the two push Dallas forward in the Western Conference.

2. Sam Surridge

Sam Surridge has the best goals-per-game ratio this season of players with 10 or more goals | Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sam Surridge dealt with an injury earlier this season, seeing him miss six of Nashville SC’s 18 games thus far. Nevertheless, he has 11 goals, putting him just two shy of the Golden Boot co-leaders. Of players that have scored at least 10 goals, none have played fewer games than Surridge—he’s just that efficient.



Playing alongside the in-form likes of Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza, Surridge has been in impressive goalscoring form for the last two seasons and finished the 2025 campaign with 24 goals in 34 games. Now, the team around him is better, the B.J. Callaghan system still gets the best out of him and he’s an elite finisher.



Now, thee Coyotes don’t have to deal with lengthy breaks or other competitions and can focus on the rhythm of MLS, which should benefit their best players, including Surridge.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the favorite to defend his MLS Golden Boot title. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is the outright favorite to win the 2026 Golden Boot, having won the title with the best-ever MLS season in combined goals and assists last year. Already with 12 goals in 15 games heading into the first weekend after the Leagues Cup, he’s in a league of his own.



Without Leagues Cup knockouts to worry about, Miami will be solely focused on winning the Supporters’ Shield and defending the MLS Cup now. Messi will play a massive part in any success they enjoy.