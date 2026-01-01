SI

Top Goalscorers of 2025—Ranked

These players set the goalscoring charts alight throughout 2025.

Barnaby Lane

Goals have come in historic bunches for Erling Haaland since landing in England’s top-flight.
Goals have come in historic bunches for Erling Haaland since landing in England’s top-flight. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

And so, 2025 has come to an end.

In the footballing world, a lot happened. Liverpool won the Premier League before falling into a slump while defending it, Barcelona—led by young Lamine Yamal—claimed a domestic treble, Paris Saint-Germain lifted their first-ever Champions League title with Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d’Or, and Inter Miami and Lionel Messi lifted the MLS Cup.

When it comes to goals, there was plenty to talk about, with certain players dominating the headlines week after week as they found the net with alarming regularity.

So who were the top scorers across the globe’s top leagues?

Let’s take a look.

Top Goalscorers in 2025

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé finished 2025 with 59 goals for Real Madrid. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Across the world’s major leagues, no player scored more league goals than Kylian Mbappé during 2025. The Frenchman found the net 39 times for Real Madrid in La Liga.

Right behind him in the scoring charts—again counting league goals only—were Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Messi, who scored 31 and 29 respectively for Munich and Miami.

Perhaps surprisingly (or not, if you saw him dismantle England while playing for Greece), Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis ended up tied with Messi, scoring 29 Primeira Liga goals as he continued his record as one of the game’s most underrated strikers.

Behind Pavlidis sits Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, whose return of three goals in his last two calendar outings saw him end 2025 with 28 strikes in the Saudi Pro League.

Erling Haaland followed with 27 for Manchester City, 19 of which came in the 2025–26 season alone.

Viktor Gyökeres scored 26 overall—21 for Sporting CP and five for his current club Arsenal—while Ivan Toney put up the same numbers in the Saudi Pro League for Al Ahli.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge netted 24 each, with Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen ending with 23.

Top Goalscorers in 2025: Full List

Player

Club(s)

Goals

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

39

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

31

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

29

Vangelis Pavlidis

Benfica

29

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr

28

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

27

Viktor Gyökeres

Sporting CP/Arsenal

26

Ivan Toney

Al Ahli

26

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

24

Sam Surridge

Nashville SC

24

Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray

23

Ayase Ueda

Feyenoord

22

Mason Greenwood

Marseille

22

Youssef En-Nesyri

Fenerbahçe

21

Marcos Leonardo

Al Hilal

20

Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund

20

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

19

Julián Quiñones

Al Qadsiah

19

Mateo Retegui

Atalanta/Al Qadsiah

19

Julián Alvarez

Atlético Madrid

19

Anders Dreyer

San Diego FC

19

Ferran Torres

Barcelona

18

Talisca

Fenerbahçe

18

Patrik Schick

Bayer Leverkusen

18

Petar Musa

FC Dallas

18

Sem Steijn

Feyenoord

18

Evander

FC Cincinnati

18

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

New York Red Bulls

18

Dejan Joveljić

Kansas City

18

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

