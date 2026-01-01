Top Goalscorers of 2025—Ranked
And so, 2025 has come to an end.
In the footballing world, a lot happened. Liverpool won the Premier League before falling into a slump while defending it, Barcelona—led by young Lamine Yamal—claimed a domestic treble, Paris Saint-Germain lifted their first-ever Champions League title with Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d’Or, and Inter Miami and Lionel Messi lifted the MLS Cup.
When it comes to goals, there was plenty to talk about, with certain players dominating the headlines week after week as they found the net with alarming regularity.
So who were the top scorers across the globe’s top leagues?
Let’s take a look.
Top Goalscorers in 2025
Across the world’s major leagues, no player scored more league goals than Kylian Mbappé during 2025. The Frenchman found the net 39 times for Real Madrid in La Liga.
Right behind him in the scoring charts—again counting league goals only—were Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Messi, who scored 31 and 29 respectively for Munich and Miami.
Perhaps surprisingly (or not, if you saw him dismantle England while playing for Greece), Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis ended up tied with Messi, scoring 29 Primeira Liga goals as he continued his record as one of the game’s most underrated strikers.
Behind Pavlidis sits Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, whose return of three goals in his last two calendar outings saw him end 2025 with 28 strikes in the Saudi Pro League.
Erling Haaland followed with 27 for Manchester City, 19 of which came in the 2025–26 season alone.
Viktor Gyökeres scored 26 overall—21 for Sporting CP and five for his current club Arsenal—while Ivan Toney put up the same numbers in the Saudi Pro League for Al Ahli.
Elsewhere, Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge netted 24 each, with Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen ending with 23.
Top Goalscorers in 2025: Full List
Player
Club(s)
Goals
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
39
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
31
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
29
Vangelis Pavlidis
Benfica
29
Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr
28
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
27
Viktor Gyökeres
Sporting CP/Arsenal
26
Ivan Toney
Al Ahli
26
Denis Bouanga
LAFC
24
Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
24
Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray
23
Ayase Ueda
Feyenoord
22
Mason Greenwood
Marseille
22
Youssef En-Nesyri
Fenerbahçe
21
Marcos Leonardo
Al Hilal
20
Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
20
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
19
Julián Quiñones
Al Qadsiah
19
Mateo Retegui
Atalanta/Al Qadsiah
19
Julián Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
19
Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
19
Ferran Torres
Barcelona
18
Talisca
Fenerbahçe
18
Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
18
Petar Musa
FC Dallas
18
Sem Steijn
Feyenoord
18
Evander
FC Cincinnati
18
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
New York Red Bulls
18
Dejan Joveljić
Kansas City
18