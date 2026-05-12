Toronto, Vancouver to Keep World Cup Activities Affordable Amid Exorbitant FIFA Pricing

TORONTO—The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the most expensive edition of the tournament in history; however, organizers in Canada’s two host cities, Toronto and Vancouver, are ensuring free entry to official programming.

While several World Cup host cities have scaled back FIFA Fan Fest events, both Canadian stops have planned primarily free gatherings and packed the mass watch parties with supplemental programming, including major music acts each day of the tournament.

For Toronto, the fourth-largest city in North America, the initial bid promised free Fan Fest access. It took a late push from city councilors, however, to maintain that promise after the city’s executive committee proposed a $10 ticket to supplement the World Cup’s ballooning costs.

“I thought it was a slap in the face to the public to charge them for an event that they were promised to be free and inclusive,” Toronto city councilor Josh Matlow tells Sports Illustrated, citing the $180 million CAD ($131.6 million USD) the city has already spent, through taxpayer funds, to host six World Cup games, supplemental events and other costs.

“We want our diverse city to be able to celebrate this international sporting event that we are hosting together. So we wanted to create a space where no matter who you are, no matter what country you're cheering for, no matter your financial means, you can be part of the festivities, that you can feel part of something, this potentially once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Toronto City Hall is decked out in FIFA World Cup branding. | Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu/Getty Images

Matlow was a driving force against Toronto’s paid ticket proposal, eventually securing the majority of free general admission tickets, while priority access remains ticketed. The general admission area will accommodate up to 20,000 fans per day between June 11 and July 19 (timed with tournament match days) at Fort York and the Bentway, less than a mile from Toronto Stadium (BMO Field).

When the first wave of reservations launched online last week, fans scooped up 220,000 free general-admission tickets in just four hours. The next release will be Friday, with interest expected to rise further, given Toronto’s recognition as the world’s most diverse city, as a 2021 census found it home to 200 ethnic groups speaking over 140 languages.

Toronto’s FIFA Fan Fest will have majority free access. | FIFA World Cup 2026

Toronto’s Fan Fest, in addition to the nearby celebration dubbed “Canada Soccer House,” put on by Canada Soccer and situated between the downtown core and the stadium, will create a “Disneyland” effect, Matlow says, with potentially 75,000 fans along Toronto’s Lake Ontario shoreline enthralled by World Cup fever.

Meanwhile, Vancouver also offers free access to its six-week FIFA Fan Fest at Hastings Park, with paid access for premium experiences. It will feature live broadcasts of the matches, live performances, culinary offerings from across the province and cultural programming. The amphitheater’s general admission floor area will have an estimated capacity of 2,600 per match, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

U.S. Political Climate, Transit Pressure in Toronto

Canada will host its opening match at Toronto’s BMO Field. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While there were already immense costs and preparations to host Canada’s World Cup opening match on June 12 and five other fixtures in Toronto, crowds are expected to grow, given the downtown stadium and the political climate in the U.S.

“A lot of people feel more comfortable visiting Canada than the U.S., given just the political reality today,” Matlow says, as Toronto prepares to host its first major global sporting event.

Toronto commuters will not see any increase in transit costs from the regular one-way fare of $2.30 CAD ($1.68 USD), though, unlike several U.S. markets, including New Jersey, where prices rose to $105 for trains to MetLife Stadium, and Boston, where a train to Foxboro will set fans back $80 for a round trip.

“The proof will be in the pudding if the transportation plans actually work,” adds Matlow. “Toronto has done everything possible to prepare for a successful World Cup, but the proof will be in the pudding next month, as to how successful the city has been in hosting for the first time such a major world sporting event.”

Vancouver Fan Fest Outside Downtown

Vancouver’s FIFA Fan Fest will have a view of the mountains. | FIFA World Cup 2026

While Toronto’s Fan Fest sits near the stadium, Vancouver’s resides at a newly-opened Pacific National Exhibition amphitheater (Hastings Park), a roughly 20-minute drive from BC Place and not on rapid transit. At the 2015 Women's World Cup, Vancouver hosted a smaller-scale Fan Fest in a parking lot near BC Place, but that site does not meet the needs for 2026.

The PNE will have several viewing areas on the festival grounds each day of the tournament, with the amphitheater holding up to 10,000, including 7,400 paid reserved tickets in addition to general admission. However, the total grounds will hold up to 25,000 with 12 screens showing live matches.

Vancouver will also feature several viewing parties outside the official Fan Fest, with another Canada Soccer House just a ferry ride away in North Vancouver.

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