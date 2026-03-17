Tottenham ‘Reach New Igor Tudor Sack Verdict’ After Liverpool Draw

The spirited manner of Tottenham Hotspur’s 1–1 draw with Liverpool was enough to earn Igor Tudor the chance to continue the club’s battle against relegation, a report has revealed.

Tudor replaced Thomas Frank in the middle of February on a temporary contract until the end of the season, but there were strong suggestions he would not even make it that far after four defeats from his first four games.

The 1–1 draw against Liverpool was Tudor’s first point in charge and, while it left the team just one point clear of the relegation zone, The Times state the performance and team spirit were both strong enough to earn the Croatian manager more time.

Tudor will remain in charge for Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg, which is almost an afterthought anyway after a dramatic 5–2 defeat to Atlético Madrid last week proved little more than a distraction in the battle against relegation from the Premier League.

More importantly, Tudor will also be given the chance to lead Spurs into their next domestic outing, which stands to be among the most important of the entire season. Their opponents, Nottingham Forest, are just one point below them in the standings.

Tudor Turning Things Around After Ugly Start

Tottenham showed signs of life against Liverpool. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Defeats to Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Atlético were all bitterly disappointing for a number of different reasons, and it seemed almost certain that Tudor would be relieved of his duties as the quest for survival became increasingly desperate.

They still need points, make no mistake about it, but the draw against Liverpool produced the sort of team spirit and togetherness that had been lacking from the team in recent months. Not only were spirits high, but the performance was also fairly impressive and victory for Tudor’s side would have hardly been unfair.

If Tudor can bring that performance out of his squad over the remainder of the season, Spurs should seal their place in next year’s Premier League, at which point they pause for breath and work out whether they need to find a new face to lead the team.

If things revert to doom and gloom, Spurs could still look to part ways with Tudor during the March international break, but there is confidence that the boss can deliver the club to safety over the coming weeks.

The visit from Forest is a huge one, but Spurs are blessed with what could be seen as a friendly fixture list when compared to their relegation rivals.

Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion follow the international break, before a meeting with a Wolverhampton Wanderers side whose quest for pride after a shocking first half of the season has turned them into a side ill-befitting of their place at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Twelve points from those four games would be the dream but, having racked up just 30 points all season, expectations will be tempered.

Spurs, and perhaps Tudor, will hope the job is done before May begins with a meeting with Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa. Leeds United, another relegation-threatened team, are also on the schedule in May before Chelsea and Everton.

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