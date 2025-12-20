SI

Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Few would have predicted it to be 11th taking on 7th after their strong starts to 2025–26.

Ewan Ross-Murray

These two sides have been the definition of inconsistent. / Visionhaus/Getty Images, Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

Liverpool’s mini-resurgence will be put to the test on Saturday when they visit under-fire Thomas Frank and his Tottenham Hotspur side in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s underperformers have taken several strides in the right direction since a trio of humiliating three-goal defeats, with back-to-back victories over Inter and Brighton & Hove Albion having lifted spirits. The Reds are up to seventh in the Premier League, but are still far from the swashbuckling side that clinched the trophy last season.

That title was won against Tottenham back in April as Liverpool blitzed their London opponents 5–1, the result yet another embarrassment in the fixture for Spurs. There were four battles between the teams in all competitions last term, with Tottenham losing three of them and conceding 15 goals in the process. The Premier League duel in the capital rather remarkably ended 6–3 in Liverpool’s favour.

Tottenham will be fearing the worst heading into Saturday’s battle given the current mood around the club. While a heavy defeat appears improbable with Liverpool also uncertain of themselves, the 3–0 loss at Nottingham Forest has zapped Spurs of any confidence ahead of their final outing before Christmas.

Frank already finds himself under pressure in the hot seat after just six wins from 16 Premier League matches, with the Lilywhites currently languishing in 11th. A pragmatic and often cautious approach has given supporters little to cheer about.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a finely-poised clash.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: John Brooks
  • VAR: Stuart Attwell

Tottenham vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Tottenham: 1 win
  • Liverpool: 4 wins
  • Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Tottenham

Liverpool

Nottingham Forest 3–0 Tottenham - 14/12/25

Liverpool 2–0 Brighton - 13/12/25

Tottenham 3–0 Slavia Prague - 09/12/25

Inter 0–1 Liverpool - 09/12/25

Tottenham 2–0 Brentford - 06/12/25

Leeds 3–3 Liverpool - 06/12/25

Newcastle 2–2 Tottenham - 02/12/25

Liverpool 1–1 Sunderland - 03/12/25

Tottenham 1–2 Fulham - 29/11/25

West Ham 0–2 Liverpool - 30/11/25

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

United States

NBC, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico

Tottenham Team News

Thomas Frank
Frank has no new injury issues to worry about. / Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Frank has confirmed there are no fresh setbacks ahead of Liverpool’s visit, but Spurs are still without an array of important figures. Former Reds striker Dominic Solanke, who scored home and away in this fixture in the league last season, is one of those sidelined as he continues to battle an ankle injury.

Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, who were also on the scoresheet in the 6–3 loss to Liverpool, are both missing in the middle of the pitch. Destiny Udogie, Radu Drăgușin and Kota Takai are all absent in defence, as well.

Spurs have two players currently preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, with both Senegal’s Pape Matar Sarr and Mali’s Yves Bissouma unavailable for Saturday. The latter has not played at all this term, however.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Tottenham predicted lineup
Spurs will make a few changes from the Forest defeat. / FotMob

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison.

Liverpool Team News

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah is on international duty. / Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool have positive news on the injury front, with Jeremie Frimpong returning from his second hamstring issue of the season this weekend and Cody Gakpo’s muscle injury not as bad as first feared—although the latter will still be missing against Spurs.

Joe Gomez, however, will be sidelined after picking up yet another injury against Brighton last weekend, while Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni join the right back on the treatment table.

Dominik Szoboszlai is also a doubt for the Spurs trip after suffering a knock last weekend, but he has recently returned to training. Even if he doesn’t start in the capital, he should make the travelling squad.

Conor Bradley adds to Liverpool’s defensive options as he returns from suspension, but Mohamed Salah is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Liverpool predicted lineup
Liverpool are without Salah this weekend. / FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitiké.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Tottenham have conceded four or more in five of the last seven meetings with Liverpool. While the Reds seem unlikely to rack up quite as many goals on Saturday, they might be considered marginal favourites given their record against the Lilywhites and raised confidence levels.

Liverpool’s defence still looks porous, even conceding plenty of chances in their clean sheet win over Brighton, but the in-form Hugo Ekitiké supplies them with a goal threat capable of unnerving an inconsistent Spurs backline.

Tottenham have the fourth-worst home record in the Premier League and might be greeted by more boos come the full-time whistle this weekend.

Prediction: Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool

