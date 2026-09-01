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Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Alvarez, Fernandez, Balogun and All the Latest Big Deals

The final hours of the window could be particularly eventful as teams begin to panic in a bid to fully flesh out their rosters.
Toby Cudworth|
Julián Alvarez, Enzo Fernández and Folarin Balogun are big players on the final day of transfer activity.
Julián Alvarez, Enzo Fernández and Folarin Balogun are big players on the final day of transfer activity. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images (Alvarez), Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images (Fernández), Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images (Balogun)

It’s the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window—and there’s plenty of business still to be done, particularly in the Premier League.

So how do you keep on top of everything that’s going on? By committing your eyes to Sports Illustrated’s deadline day live blog, that’s how.

The Latest Transfer News LIVE

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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