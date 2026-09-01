Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Alvarez, Fernandez, Balogun and All the Latest Big Deals
It’s the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window—and there’s plenty of business still to be done, particularly in the Premier League.
So how do you keep on top of everything that’s going on? By committing your eyes to Sports Illustrated’s deadline day live blog, that’s how.
The Latest Transfer News LIVE
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.Follow Toby_Cudworth