Transfer News, Rumors: Alonso’s $330 Million Liverpool Overhaul; Two-Way Bellingham Battle

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rafael Leão is a blockbuster talent. | IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Xabi Alonso has approached talks surrounding the Liverpool job armed with a three-man transfer wishlist; Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, Crystal Palace midfield maestro Adam Wharton and Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola for the flanks. Those three are valued at a combined $327 million (£245 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are mulling over a move for AC Milan’s jet-heeled forward Rafael Leão. The Gunners may very well be in need of a new winger in light of growing talk surrounding a potential Gabriel Martinelli exit. Leão is expected to cost $92.3 million (£69.1 million, €80 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Joshua Zirkzee has his heart set on a return to Serie A. While Premier League clubs have consequently dropped their interest in the Manchester United striker, his list of Italian suitors—which includes the likes of Juventus, Milan and Napoli—are only keen on a loan deal. (Source: Mark Brus)

Pep Guardiola’s “obsession” with Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí has manifested into the proposal of a swap deal from Manchester City. Omar Marmoush, known to be a Barça target, is thought to be put up as a potential makeweight in a deal for the Catalan star. (Source: Fichajes)

The Premier League trio of Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United are exploring a loan move for Arsenal’s frustrated left back Myles Lewis-Skelly. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are poised to send Valentín Barco along the familiar career path of a move from Strasbourg to Stamford Bridge after impressing in Ligue 1. The deal for the Argentine midfielder is already thought to be at an “advanced stage.” (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Aston Villa are demanding a club-record fee in excess of $133.5 million (£100 million) for Morgan Rogers, who has very interested suitors in the form of Chelsea. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United have elbowed their way into the competitive race to sign AZ Alkmaar’s young gem Kees Smit, who has been so perennially touted with a move to Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Once Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United contract expires in the summer, Borussia Dortmund are “confident” they will be able to agree upon a permanent return for the English winger currently on loan at Aston Villa. (Source: The Times)

Fulham have lined up a medical for PSV Eindhoven’s USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi. The deal is set to be worth $38 million (£28.5 million) which would make Pepi the third-most expensive American in history. However, he still won’t be allowed to play in the Premier League until next summer. (Source: BBC Sport)

Newcastle United are sniffing around a move for Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser. The French custodian is valued at around $46.1 million (£34.6 million, €40 million). (Source: Sky Switzerland)

La Liga

Serhou Guirassy scores in patches. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid are willing to hear out offers for Jude Bellingham. The England international has been valued at $173 million (£129.6 million, €150 million) and is thought to have attracted admirers in the form of Manchester United and Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy has been floated as a cut-price replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Guinea international could be available for $69.2 million (€60 million) but has already received offers from Chelsea and Inter. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have seen an initial offer for Alessandro Bastoni slapped away. Inter Milan wasted little time turning down a bid worth up to $75 million (€65 million) and are instead demanding closer to $92.3 million. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are giving serious consideration to a $17.3 million (€15 million) offer from Sunderland for Thiago Pitarch. It would be hard to turn down an eight-figure sum for a player with seven senior appearances to his name. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Manchester United target and Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand has found himself high on the shortlist of Atlético Madrid this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS