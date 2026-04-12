Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes’s future at Old Trafford has been up for debate in the past. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all expected to make formal approaches for Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga. The 16-year-old cannot sign a professional contract with the Foxes until he turns 17 in July. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund remain keen on Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, but the Gunners have not decided whether the teenager can leave in the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Along with their interest in Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, Bayern Munich are also eyeing Nick Woltemade. Another difficult summer for the Magpies could lie ahead. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Even if Newcastle keeps one or both of their star players, they still need reinforcements elsewhere, prompting the club to pursue Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool and Chelsea are gearing up for a move for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi. The Cherries will only let the teenager go for around $80.7 million (£60 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Man Utd are optimistic about keeping Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford next season, with the team’s return to Champions League soccer a major selling point for the Portugal international. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Despite interest from Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City, Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović has no plans to leave the German giants. The English clubs have all been told he is not available for a transfer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

With Harry Wilson poised to leave at the end of the season as a free agent, Fulham have identified Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malik Tillman as a potential replacement. (Source: Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position for Liverpool left back Andy Robertson, but Spurs have competition from Celtic and Hull City. The Tigers are prepared to make an offer should they secure a place in the Premier League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton have their sights set on Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio, who could be on his way out of the Spanish capital in search of more consistent minutes. The Toffees have competition from Galatasaray and Napoli. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s talks with Man City midfielder Rodri have intensified, but the Premier League title chasers are confident the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner will sign an extension to stay at the Etihad Stadium. (Source: Football Insider)

Atlético Madrid have emerged as suitors for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires. (Source: Fichajes)

A Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich will leave several stars vulnerable at Real Madrid, including Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman leads the list of players who could be shoved out the door this summer. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona are in desperate need of a center back this summer, and Inter standout Alessandro Bastoni remains atop their shortlist. Should a deal not materialize, though, the Catalans have identified Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí as an alternative. (Source: SPORT)

The defending champions also need to find a Marcus Rashford alternative should they fail to secure the Man Utd loanee for next season. Former Real Madrid Castilla standout Víctor Muñoz has captured their attention, but Los Blancos will block any move to Catalonia for the winger. (Source: AS)

Real Sociedad have slapped a price tag of up to $58.7 million (€50 million) on Takefusa Kubo as Tottenham circle around the winger. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS