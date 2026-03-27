Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Eye $130 Million Midfielder; Three-Way Rashford Battle

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Fermín López’s form has attracted interest from England. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick has identified Barcelona’s star midfielder Fermín López as the ideal summer recruit. The Red Devils are willing to splash as much as $133.8 million (€100 million) on the academy graduate. (Source: Fichajes)

United’s summer recruitment could be bolstered by more cash for Marcus Rashford. While Barcelona’s resolve wavers over a permanent deal, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have emerged as two suitors prepared to pay for the English winger. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa are also considering an approach for Rashford this summer should they fail to secure a permanent deal for fellow Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho. (Source: SportsBoom)

Should Xabi Alonso take over as Liverpool manager in the summer, the former Real Madrid manager’s “ideal plan” to replace Mohamed Salah would involve signing Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, a double swoop which would cost well in excess of $231.5 million (£173.1 million, €200 million). (Source: Indykaila)

Real Madrid have reached out to Martín Zubimendi’s representatives to open up a dialogue about a potential return to La Liga. The Spain international is thought to be happy at Arsenal despite the interest. (Source: El Nacional)

Juventus are leading the race to sign Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, but the chasing pack is stacked. Barcelona, Galatasaray and Inter Miami are all circling, along with several unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal are sniffing around the technically gifted Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée. A favorite of Mikel Arteta, the Frenchman would be available for $57.9 million (£43.3 million, €50 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea, in turn, are keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Arsenal fullback Ben White. While the Gunners are keen to keep the defender, they have also drawn up a shortlist of replacements should he leave in the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle are also considering White as the long-term successor to Kieran Trippier. (Source: SportsBoom)

Everton and West Ham United have both been tipped to make a surprise move for Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio. (Source: Fichajes)

Iliman Ndiaye could become the first player since Abel Xavier in 2002 to leave Everton directly for Liverpool as the Reds consider a shock approach for the sought-after winger. They will have competition from Manchester United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Bournemouth’s Brazilian superstar Rayan. However, the Spanish giants are not prepared to go above $46.3 million (€40 million) for their valuation. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Cristian Romero is increasingly likely to leave Tottenham. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Barcelona’s star forward Raphinha is the subject of a blockbuster transfer offer from Paris Saint-Germain. A figure in excess of $115.8 million (€100 million) has been floated, which would take Barcelona past the 1:1 threshold, effectively balancing the books and allowing the club to spend 1 euro for every euro they earn thereafter, which could have a transformative effect on the rest of the window. (Source: El Nacional)

In attempt to dissuade the queue of suitors forming behind Julián Alvarez, which includes the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, Atlético Madrid are prepared to increase his salary to $11.6 million (€10 million) per year. (Source: MARCA)

Not content with Raphinha, PSG are also lining up a double swoop of the Barcelona pairing Jules Koundé and Eric García which would cost a combined $173.7 million (€150 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are considering a move for Osasuna’s Víctor Muñoz. The new Spain international has already been priced at $46.3 million (€40 million) but could return to his former club Real Madrid for the discounted sum of as little as $9.3 million (€8 million). (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

There’s a clause in Cristian Romero’s Tottenham contract which would allow any of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid to sign the center back for a fixed fee of $69.5 million (€60 million). (Source: MARCA)

On the other hand, it has been claimed that nothing is explicitly written into Romero’s deal, there was instead an unsaid agreement with Spurs—although that was with former executive chairman Daniel Levy who has since lost his influence. Nevertheless, the Tottenham skipper is “likely” to leave north London in the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS