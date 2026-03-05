Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Eye $87 Million Star; Vinicius Jr Threatens to Quit Real Madrid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
- Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram has emerged as a new target for Manchester United this summer. Liverpool and Arsenal are also thought to be sniffing around a player valued at between $75.5–87.1 million (€65–75 million, £56.6–65.3 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
- As a counter to Arsenal’s Anthony Gordon approach, Newcastle United have put forward the prospect of a swap deal for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian could stand to become the highest-paid player on Tyneside. (Source: Indykaila)
- Manchester United are prepared to hand Bruno Fernandes a new contract worth as much as
$530,000 (£400,000) per week in order to fend off interest from Saudi Arabia. Fernandes is ultimately expected to decide his future based on Champions League qualification. (Source: The Mirror)
- In light of Michael Carrick’s open stance on signing a new left winger, links to Borussia Dortmund’s jet-heeled wide man Karim Adeyemi have once again been reignited. (Source: BILD)
- The gaggle of Premier League clubs jostling for Mateus Mané’s signature, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, now have Real Madrid for company as well. (Source: Fichajes)
- RB Leipzig’s royally in-form forward Christoph Baumgartner is being keenly pursued by Brighton & Hove Albion. Everton are also part of a chasing pack which includes Inter and AC Milan. (Source: Sports Boom)
- The seriousness of Chelsea’s approach for Hoffenheim forward Fisnik Asllani is thought to be increasing with each passing day. The prolific 23-year-old also has admirers in the form of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. (Source: Fussball Daten)
- Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch has been scouted by Arsenal, Tottenham and, naturally, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. (Source: Sports Boom)
La Liga
- Vinicius Junior has warned Real Madrid that he will leave the club if they sign Manchester City midfield Rodri after the Spaniard beat him to the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Eduardo Camavinga is thought to share the same sensational threat. (Source: El Nacional)
- Real Madrid are lining up an offer of $139.4 million (€120 million) for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves. (Source: Fichajes)
- Pedri is far too aware that he cannot play every available minute for Barcelona and maintain consistent fitness. The midfielder has implored the club to sign a replacement and they are mulling over the intriguing option of Bernardo Silva. (Source: El Nacional)
- Nico Paz’s immediate future lies at Real Madrid—that much is clear. But Inter Milan are expected to swiftly offer $81.3 million (€70 million) for the Argentine playmaker as soon as he leaves Como in the summer. A sum in that region could tempt Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
- Jürgen Klopp has named two players he wants out of the club if he is to take over Real Madrid: Éder Militão and Jude Bellingham. The former Liverpool boss has been convinced to keep Aurélien Tchouaméni. (Source: El Nacional)
Rest of World
- In an attempt to retool PSG’s attack, Luis Enrique has requested a new orthodox center forward and the club have landed on Victor Osimhen as the ideal target. The reigning European champions are prepared to splash as much as $139.4 million (€120 million) for the Galatasaray man. (Source: Fichajes)
- Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in Osimhen, who could cost as much as $174.2 million (€150 million, £130.6 million) but Manchester United and Juventus are not thought to be involved. (Source: Foot Mercato)
- This surprise approach from Bayern is viewed as an almighty boost for Barcelona, who are known to covet the Bavarians’ existing frontman Harry Kane. (Source: SPORT)
