Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Receive Mega Fernandes Bid; Tonali Bombshell Drops

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Elliot Anderson has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Forest. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes is expected to become the subject of a $69.3 million (£51.9 million, €60 million) bid from Galatasaray. The Turkish giants are willing to make Manchester United’s skipper the second-most expensive player in the nation’s history for the prospect of seeing Fernandes thread through balls for Victor Osimhen. (Source: Fichajes)

In another twist to the ongoing saga surrounding Nottingham Forest’s sought-after Elliot Anderson, Arsenal have emerged as a serious contenders. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all circling a player valued at north of $133.5 million (£100 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Should Enzo Maresca replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager over the summer, which is billed as a distinct possibility, the former Chelsea boss has been tipped to raid his old club for the signing of Marc Cucurella. (Source: Football Transfers)

Xabi Alonso’s shopping list in the event of his appointment at Liverpool is thought to include Real Madrid’s star midfielder Arda Güler, one of the few players who notably improved under the former Los Blancos coach during his brief stay in the Spanish capital. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal are not expected to stand in Myles Lewis-Skelly’s way if the left back pushes forward with a move to Manchester United over the summer. (Source: Football Transfers)

The immensely in-demand Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is said to have a “gentleman’s agreement” with the club to let him leave for a suitable fee if the Magpies fail to qualify for Europe next season. Newcastle currently sit 12th in the Premier League. This news comes as a major boost to his suitors, who include Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Source: Shields Gazette)

Manchester United are plotting an ambitious double swoop for the Everton duo of Iliman Ndiaye and former academy graduate James Garner this summer. Such a move would set the Red Devils back $115.5 million (£86.5 million, €100 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Brahim Díaz has inspired interest from Arsenal. Real Madrid’s Morocco international is expected to cost around $40.4 million (£30.3 million, €35 million) and promises to offer some of the creative spark which the Gunners have tended to lack going forward. (Source: SportsBoom)

Chelsea have joined the ever-expanding crowd of keen admirers forming around Tottenham Hotspur’s talented center back Luka Vuskovic, who has impressed while on loan at Hamburg this season. (Source: BILD)

Atlético Madrid are mulling over an approach for Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus as a replacement for Orlando City-bound Antoine Griezmann this summer. Inter captain Lautaro Martínez is another target. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Ferran Torres may not be part of Hansi Flick’s long-term plans at Barcelona. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Ferran Torres has been offered up to Manchester United in an attempt to raise funds for their other attacking targets this summer, including Red Devils loanee Marcus Rashford and Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez. Arsenal are also sniffing around a player Mikel Arteta has long admired. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both battling for the signature of Real Madrid’s star midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. However, the Frenchman is keen on remaining in the Spanish capital. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are still waiting to learn Inter’s price tag for Alessandro Bastoni but the Catalan giants are already confident they can offer the Italy international a much-improved salary. (Source: SPORT)

Frenkie de Jong has surprisingly emerged as a figure of controversy in Barcelona’s dressing room. Sporting director Deco shares doubts over the Dutchman, who is supposedly blocking Marc Bernal’s pathway into the first team, and plans to offload De Jong for between $57.7–69.3 million (€50–60 million) this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Como are pushing hard to agree a new and improved contract with Real Madrid target Nico Paz to dissuade him from returning to the Spanish behemoths. The faint flicker of hope from those on the lake has not yet been blown out. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS