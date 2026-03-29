Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd, Real Madrid Battle for Palmer; Liverpool Eye Shock Rival

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

James Garner has been linked with a summer switch. | Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s “disillusioned” star Cole Palmer. The England international tipped for a move away from Stamford Bridge is also on Bayern Munich’s radar, but will cost $199.3 million (£150 million). (Source: The Sun)

Chelsea’s keen interest in Como playmaker Nico Paz, a player potentially capable of filling Palmer’s creative role, has been snubbed by the Argentine midfielder destined to return to Real Madrid. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are prepared to open up the rare pathway across Merseyside with an offer for Everton midfielder James Garner. Manchester United are also interested in a player who has garnered attention from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal would be willing to part ways with both Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus this summer should the right offer emerge. Atlético Madrid may be the club to table such a bid, with the La Liga giants very much interested in the Brazilian duo. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Benfica forward Andreas Schjelderup has been upheld as a potential replacement for Marcus Rashford should Barcelona turn down the chance to make his loan move from Manchester United permanent. However, the Red Devils themselves have reportedly made a $69.1 million (£52 million, €60 million) bid for the Norwegian 21-year-old. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has given his golden seal of approval regarding the club’s approach for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. (Source: Daily Mail)

LAFC have joined MLS rivals Inter Miami in the race to sign Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. Aston Villa and West Ham United are also circling with intent. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Amid talks of a speculative return to Manchester United or even a possible approach from the Saudi Pro League, Scott McTominay remains focused on sticking with Napoli. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are mulling over an approach for Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix this summer. There will be stiff competition for French defender, however, with Chelsea and Aston Villa both monitoring the situation. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are billed as “favorites” to sign Club Brugge’s exciting young German strike Nicolò Tresoldi. Talks are already said to be underway for the 21-year-old. (Source: Christian Falk)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid future has been up in the air for months. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

The prospect of Robert Lewandowski remaining at Barcelona for another season is not yet off the table, although the Pole will likely have to accept a lower salary. (Source: Fichajes)

There is “not the slightest doubt” at Real Madrid that Vinicius Junior will agree a contract extension in the Spanish capital. All details are thought to already be settled, all that remains is for pen to be put to paper. (Source: José Félix Díaz)

Barcelona and Alessandro Bastoni are already at the stages of discussing potential salaries although Inter are yet to present a transfer fee. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool and Real Madrid have seen their attempts to sign Nico Schlotterbeck extinguished by news that the Borussia Dortmund center back has agreed to a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Benfica have approached Real Madrid regarding a potential loan offer for Franco Mastantuono for next season. (Source: Fichajes)

João Cancelo is pushing to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the current campaign, which is when his loan deal from Al Hilal expires. Talks are thought to be ongoing. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS