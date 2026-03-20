Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s Record Bellingham Bid; Ronaldo Eyes $170 Million Star

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

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Premier League

Enzo Fernández cut a dejected figure at Stamford Bridge. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández has developed a list of suitors which stretches beyond Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are now thought to be in the race for the Chelsea midfielder valued at $172.4 million (£129.6 million, €150 million). Saudi rivals Al Hilal have also been touted along with the Blues' Premier League foes Manchester City. (Source: Fichajes)

PSG’s interest in Fernández is tied to a potential change in the dugout. Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been tipped to take over in the French capital should Luis Enrique vacate his post and would arrive demanding the acquisition of Chelsea’s talented midfielder. (Source: El Nacional)

In their continued attempts to convince Fernández to stay at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are prepared to make the World Cup winner the best-paid player in the squad, with a weekly salary thought to approach the club-record figure of $432,000 (£325,000) handed out to Raheem Sterling. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City are billed as “clear frontrunners” in the race with Manchester United to sign Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. Bayern Munich are a new suitor thrown into the mix. Any deal will cost upwards of $106.4 million (£80 million). (Source: BBC Sport)

Jude Bellingham has emerged as another potential Manchester United target. The Red Devils are supposedly preparing a club-record offer of $137.9 million (£103.7 million, €120 million for the Real Madrid star, who is valued at closer to $172.4 million (£129.6 million, €150 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Having experienced the challenge of trying to control his pinwheeling limbs, Arsenal are mulling over a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane. Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been linked. (Source: Sports Boom)

Newcastle are willing to gamble on the bundle of promise offered by Porto’s teenage gem Rodrigo Mora. The diminutive midfielder is valued at an initial $91.9 million (£69.1 million, €80 million), although add-ons could take that fee to nine digits. (Source: Fichajes)

The battle for Mora will not be straightforward. Arsenal and Manchester City have both been floated in dispatches concerning the Portuguese 18-year-old, with talk of a “bidding war” gaining ground each week. (Source: Sports Boom)

Liverpool are expected to listen to offers for Federico Chiesa who, along with Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konaté and Andy Robertson, may very well leave Anfield this summer. (Source: Daily Mail)

A growing gaggle of unnamed Chelsea players are thought to be “fed up” with the club’s current situation and are giving serious consideration to potentially leaving Stamford Bridge. (Source: Simon Phillips)

In response to Arsenal’s lofty valuation of Myles Lewis-Skelly, which is said to sit around $57.5 million (£43.2 million, €50 million), Atlético Madrid have put Robin Le Normand forward for a potential swap deal. (Source: Fichajes)

River Plate’s talented and suitably named center back Lautaro Rivero is thought to be the subject of interest from the Premier League trio of Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and West Ham United. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Harry Kane has enjoyed another prolific season in Germany. | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Liverpool are considered the current favorites to snag Eduardo Camavinga’s signature amid the Real Madrid midfielder’s uncertain future. Man Utd and Chelsea are not immune to the charms of a Frenchman valued at $93.1 million (£70 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Much like Camavinga, Brahim Díaz has been put up for sale by Real Madrid ahead of the summer window. (Source: Iñaki Angulo)

In an unexpected twist, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Newcastle left back Lewis Hall. The future of Ferland Mendy and Fran García remains uncertain while the England fullback has gained a glut of admirers for his recent performances. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane has poured cold water on a move to Barcelona after discovering that the Catalan giants would not be able to fund his salary, thought to be worth in the region of $34.5 million (€30 million) per year. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the jostling queue of suitors forming behind Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí. (Source: Mark Brus)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS