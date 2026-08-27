Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Make Alvarez Bid; Mourinho Eyes Last $84 Million Swoop

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee is inching toward a move out of Manchester. | Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Arsenal have agreed a fee at an undisclosed sum with Atlético Madrid for Julián Alvarez, although it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international would be willing to sanction a return to the Premier League. (Source: Indykaila)

It’s been claimed elsewhere that Arsenal have settled on a sum of $174.9 million (£128.6 million, €150 million) for Alvarez. It is still yet to be seen if the striker is onboard. (Source: Fichajes)

Free-spending Fiorentina are leading Juventus in negotiations for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirzkee. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Chelsea and Aston Villa have reached a final agreement for Nicolas Jackson’s move to the Midlands worth a total package of $88.4 million (£65 million). (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Manchester City could facilitate Jack Grealish’s exit with their interest in Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye. The Toffees are keen on renewing relations with Grealish, while City are chasing Ndiaye, although it remains to be seen what kind of compensation Everton would expect. (Source: The Athletic)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Alejandro Balde appears to have stalled. The $47.6 million (£35 million) fee Barcelona were demanding, when coupled with the left back’s wage demands, have convinced the Red Devils to cool their interest. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal’s Cristhian Mosquera has attracted considerable interest from Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe and the Saudi pair of Al Hilal and Al Nassr. However, Mikel Arteta is expected to rebuff any interest in a versatile defender valued at $47.6 million (£35 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

After a quiet summer, Napoli are actively pursuing a move for Chelsea’s discarded striker Marc Guiu. (Source: Gianluca Dimarzio)

In an alternative approach, Napoli have also reached out to Newcastle to get a clearer picture of possible terms for Nick Woltemade. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Despite real interest from Aston Villa, who have put forward the offer of a loan deal, AC Milan have accepted Galatasaray’s bid of $52.5 million (£38.6 million, €45 million) for Rafael Leão. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea have struck a verbal agreement with Atalanta regarding the $54.4 million (£40 million) capture of center back Honest Ahanor. It’s not yet clear if the 18-year-old will be swiftly loaned out. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Fiorentina’s Brazilian right back Dodo to bring some attacking balance to their deal. The current offer of $8.2 million (£6 million) will have to be raised, though. (Source: Sky Sports)

La Liga

Martín Zubimendi remains linked with Real Madrid. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

José Mourinho has identified Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi as the final piece of the puzzle at Real Madrid. Any deal for the scheming midfielder is expected to cost $87.4 million (£64.3 million, €75 million) but it would have the full backing of the manager. (Source: El Nacional)

In the event that Alvarez does in fact leave, Atlético Madrid are preparing an approach for Celta Vigo’s World Cup winner Borja Iglesias. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is another target being considered by Atlético Madrid, who are also thought to have Nottingham Forest’s Igor Jesus on their radar. (Source: Fichajes)

In the face of the brutal rebuttal from Atlético Madrid, Barcelona no longer have any intention of signing another striker. Instead, focus has shifted towards defense, where RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is being eyed up for $46.6 million (€40 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Rather than the unattainable Aymeric Laporte, Barcelona are also considering Real Betis center back Natan, who has been offered up at $29.1 million (€25 million). (Source: El Nacional)