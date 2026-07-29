Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Target Vinicius Jr Alternative; Barcelona Reignite Pedro Chase

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arsenal dream of signing Vinícius Júnior. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Should Arsenal fail to secure a blockbuster transfer for Vinícius Júnior, they have identified RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as their top alternative. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have made direct contact with the camp of Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora. The teenager is being monitored by 15 clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Another youngster attracting the Reds’ attention is Bournemouth winger Rayan. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the forward as well, much like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG. (Source: SunSport)

Despite Real Madrid’s rekindled pursuit of Rodri, Manchester City would rather keep the Spanish midfielder at the Etihad Stadium next season, even if he does not want to sign a new contract. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

All the documents to complete the transfer of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea are signed and in place. The only thing left is for the Blues to officially announce the new arrival. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are also preparing to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck. The club is finalizing the transfer, with the Englishman expected to undergo a medical this week and then join up with Xabi Alonso’s squad in Hong Kong. (Source: The Athletic)

Welbeck’s impending arrival pushes Liam Delap further out the door. The striker has interest from Leeds United and his camp also reached out to Manchester United, but the Red Devils are not interested. (Source: TEAMtalk)

After an underwhelming loan with Tottenham Hotspur last season, striker Randal Kolo Munai is headed back out on loan, this time to Juventus. A full agreement, including an obligation to buy worth around €45 million ($51.2 million), has been reached with PSG. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

The transfer likely eliminates a suitor for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkee, but the striker still has interest from Roma and Como. (Source: The i Paper)

Should a deal go through for Zirkee, United could turn their attention to Aston Villa man Ollie Watkins. The club is also keeping tabs on Dušan Vlahović, who left Juventus as a free agent. (Source: The Sun)

Brentford have circled Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangaré as their Jordan Henderson replacement. The club is preparing to lay down around £41 million ($54.5 million) to secure the Mali international’s arrival. (Source: Sky Sports)

The Bees are also exploring a move for Jadon Sancho. The winger is a free agent after finally leaving Old Trafford. (Source: SportsBoom)

La Liga

Ferran Torres is attracting attention after his World Cup winner. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona have ruled out signing Bournemouth standout Eli Junior Kroupi. The Catalans are unwilling to pay his €100 million ($114 million) price tag. (Source: Fichajes)

The club has now turned to Chelsea striker João Pedro and Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis as potential Robert Lewandowski replacements. Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez remains Barcelona’s top target, though. (Source: Cadena SER)

The defending Spanish champions will surely have to hit the market for a new No. 9 if they lose Ferran Torres, who is wanted by PSG. (Source: SPORT)

Speaking of strikers, José Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to sign Dušan Vlahović. The new boss wants a physical, natural No. 9 in his team. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid have identified Diogo Costa, Gregor Kobel and Bart Verbruggen as possible Thibaut Courtois replacements. Although the club has no plans to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, this is to get a head start on searching for a successor. (Source: Fichajes)

Former Real Madrid boss Álvaro Arbeloa is continuing his raid of Los Blancos’ young talents for Fulham. The Spaniard, who is already trying to secure Gonzalo Garcia’s signature, is now in talks for attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios. (Source: The Athletic)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS