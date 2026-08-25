Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Call Emergency Alvarez Summit; Arsenal Find Yildiz Loophole

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liverpool are after Bradley Barcola. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

As Arsenal prepare to say goodbye to Gabriel Martinelli, the club revisited its interest in Juventus starlet Kenan Yıldız. The Italian giants are vocally unwilling to part ways with the 21-year-old, but could be swayed by a “crazy offer.” While the Gunners have not ruled out such a move, they consider it unlikely to happen in the next week. (Source: Football Insider)

PSG’s demands for Bradley Barcola have been dropped to $170 million (£125 million, €146 million), although it’s not quite clear if Liverpool would climb to that fee. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The Reds are also no closer to securing their alternative option in Yankuba Minteh. Brighton & Hove Albion are optimistic about keeping the winger since there is “no agreement in sight” with Liverpool. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Manchester United are still hopeful a deal for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly can be struck this summer, even if his $68.2 million (£50 million) asking price is deemed to be too steep at Old Trafford. (Source: The Sun)

Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign Chelsea striker Liam Delap for a club-record $61.4 million (£45 million), plus $6.8 million (£5 million) in add-ons. (Source: The Guardian)

Chelsea have also opened talks to sell Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa. Chelsea are prioritizing outgoings before the transfer window shuts next week. (Source: The Guardian)

Manchester City right wing-back Issa Kaboré is set to undergo a medical with Wrexham before completing a $2.7 million (£2 million) move to North Wales. The deal follows his loan stint from last season. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Tottenham Hotspur are not slowing down their summer of spending. Spurs have identified Marseille striker Amine Gouiri as a potential addition to Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking ranks despite the recent signing of Sávio and links to City forward Omar Marmoush. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

After losing Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa are keen to add at least one new center back to their ranks. Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo, Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez top their shortlist. (Source: Football Insider)

Unai Emery is also close to losing Ollie Watkins. The England international is in advanced talks with Al Hilal and agreed to personal terms for a contract until 2029. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Chelsea have opened up negotiations with Atalanta’s talented 18-year-old center back Honest Ahanor. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

La Liga

Brahim Díaz could be headed back to Milan. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Barcelona had previously given up hope of signing Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez, but after the events at the Metropolitano this weekend, the Catalans believe there is now a small window to pounce. (Source: El Nacional)

The defending Spanish champions have called for an emergency summit with Atlético Madrid this week to get a deal over the line for Alvarez. (Source: Indykaila)

AC Milan are interested in bringing Real Madrid winger Brahim Díaz to the San Siro on a season-long loan. The Moroccan previously spent three seasons with the Rossoneri. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have been linked with RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba, who could strengthen Hansi Flick’s defensive ranks should Alejandro Balde transfer. But no concrete talks have taken place between the two clubs. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Following the electrifying debut of Carlos Espí, Real Madrid are once again considering a loan for Endrick. Much like last season, Lyon are the frontrunners to gain his signature. (Source: Fichajes)

In the face of interest from Lille and Fulham, Real Madrid have knocked back any inquiries for their young midfield gem, Thiago Pitarch. (Source: The Athletic)