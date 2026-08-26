Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Make Barcola Breakthrough; Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Emiliano Martínez could be in for a late transfer. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, Liverpool have finally struck a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola. The Reds secured the winger’s signature for near $170 million (£125 million). (Source: Indykaila)

Manchester City still might not be done spending this summer. Enzo Maresca’s side is now interested in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, valued at around $108.8 million (£80 million) by the Toffees. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Also considering Ndiaye are Arsenal, as they continue to seek an additional attacking reinforcement before the window shuts. Still, Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez remains their dream target. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Chelsea are progressing in club to club talks for Atalanta center back Honest Ahanor. Personal terms have already been agreed. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Still in the market for a left back, Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde. The Red Devils are expected to have direct talks with the player’s agent. (Source: Nicolo Schira)

Despite links to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, Tottenham Hotspur are not in the running for the goalkeeper. Roberto De Zerbi is happy with Antonín Kinský and Martin Dúbravka between the posts. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bournemouth have made it known midfielder Alex Scott is not for sale amid Chelsea’s continued interest. The Cherries have not even put a price on the 23-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City have received a loan offer for outcast forward Jack Grealish from Sunderland. The agreement includes an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. (Source: The Athletic)

Crystal Palace are in the process of hijacking Aston Villa’s move for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez. The Eagles sprung into action following Chadi Riad’s injury at the weekend. (Source: BBC Sport)

The Villans are now exploring a move for West Ham United center back Jean-Clair Todibo. Aston Villa also remain in talks with Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Still in the market for an attacking reinforcement, Everton intend to submit a bid for Burnley striker Zian Flemming before the summer transfer window closes. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Héctor Fort is on his way out of Catalonia. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona have decided it’s Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez or bust this summer. The club will not pursue another striker unless an “exceptional opportunity” comes along in the next week. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

After being benched in José Mourinho’s first two matches in charge, Real Madrid fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped for a potential Premier League return. Liverpool are the obvious suitors, but the England international would also be “brilliant” for Newcastle United. (Source: talkSPORT)

Barcelona defender Héctor Fort is headed to Real Sociedad for a fee of $9.3 million (€8 million). The deal includes a 50% sell-on clause and a $23.3 million (€20 million) buy back clause. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Despite recent interest from clubs across Europe, Brahim Díaz has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. The Moroccan is not willing to listen to any offers. (Source: Ben Fernandes Santos)

As he inches closer and closer toward an exit, Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó now has interest from RB Leipzig. The La Masia graduate is expected to make his final decision in a matter of hours, not days. (Source: Fichajes)