Transfer Rumors: Liverpool’s Shock Neto Pursuit; Amorim Plots Man Utd Heist

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a Premier League return. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Liverpool are in talks with Chelsea winger Pedro Neto’s representatives. The club views the Portugal international as a replacement for Cody Gakpo, who is closing in on a transfer to Manchester City. (Source: FootballTransfers)

AC Milan are looking to Manchester to bolster their defense. Ruben Amorim is considering Manchester United center back Leny Yoro as a potential reinforcement, as well as Manchester City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri. (Source: Tuttosport)

Arsenal have agreed to sell Gabriel Martinelli to Al Hilal for a guaranteed $81.3 million (£60 million) fee, becoming the biggest sale in club history. The winger is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side. (Source: The Athletic)

The Gunners are also offloading attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira, who will permanently join Hamburg after a successful loan stint last season. Mikel Arteta’s side will receive $10.4 million (€9 million) for the move. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Nottingham Forest are plotting a last-gasp attempt to sign Liverpool backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before the window shuts on Tuesday. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

The Reds have responded by targeting Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans. Talks are underway between the two parties, but Bayern Munich also hold an interest in the Belgian. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Amid reports Chelsea outcast Mykhailo Mudryk wishes to remain in England, Leeds United and Spurs have emerged as suitors. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

There might finally be an end to the Joshua Zirkzee saga at Manchester United. The striker has been circled as Juventus’s first-choice target should Jonathan David leave the club. (Source: Sky Sports)

After a woeful start to the Premier League season and losing out on Cody Gakpo, Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic as a potential attacking reinforcement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Without a first-team appearance to his name, Mahamadou Sangaré is set to leave Manchester City and join Al-Qadsiah in a deal worth around $1 million (£739,000). (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Aston Villa have agreed in principle to sign Southampton center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The move will cost the Villans $33.9 million (£25 million) guaranteed, plus $6.8 million (£5 million) in add ons. (Source: Sky Sports)

Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa and Chelsea in the battle to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane. Any deal is expected to go down to the wire. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Evan Ndicka is on Real Madrid’s radar. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are in advanced talks for Arsenal No. 9 Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is a surprising answer to the club’s summer-long striker search. (Source: ESPN)

Ideally, Real Madrid would add a center back to their ranks before the transfer window shuts. José Mourinho has named Roma defender Evan Ndicka as his preferred option. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid have submitted an official bid to acquire Juventus striker Jonathan David on loan. The deal includes an option to make the move permanent, but the Italian outfit will not sanction David’s exit unless they have a replacement lined up. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Wantaway Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó has yet to decide his next destination, but it will not be RB Leipzig. The German team has retracted their interest after pursuing Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Betis have joined the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana on loan. Galatasaray and Lille are also interested. (Source: Nicolò Schira)