Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Ready $107 Million Bid; Vinicius Jr Threatens Real Madrid Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández could leave Chelsea. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing a formal bid for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes and are confident they will rapidly close out the deal despite anticipating their opening offer to be rejected. The Hammers are thought to be asking $107 million (£80 million) for the midfielder. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Helping to fund the deal is the possible departure of Marcus Rashford. Bayern Munich are preparing an opening bid in the region of $29 million (€25 million, £21.5 million) for the winger, whose chances of staying at Barcelona seem slim. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal’s priority this summer remains signing a left winger to bolster their attack, and Club Brugge Christos Tzolis is their wanted man. The Gunners are exploring a deal around $46.3 million (€40 million, £34.5 million). (Source: The Athletic)

The reigning English champions remain interested in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who they will continue to pursue regardless of whether they sign Tzolis. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea remain firm in their $160.9 million (£120 million) price tag for midfielder Enzo Fernández. The club hopes such a high fee will ward off Enzo Maresca from pursuing his former player once he takes over Manchester City. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is likely to remain at the Etihad next season instead of a blockbuster move to Real Madrid. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner must now decide whether he wants to sign an extension with City or leave for free next summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are leading the race for TSG Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré. The Reds have already made contact with the German outfit and view the youngster as a long-term gem to help revive a sputtering attack. (Source: TEAMtalk)

United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford all remain interested as well, along with early suitors Bayern Munich and Arsenal. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is in advanced talks with Besiktas. The player is close to an agreement on personal terms, with club-to-club negotiations set to transpire next. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a four-year deal for right back Pedro Porro. Despite interest from other clubs, the Spaniard is eager to commit his future to Spurs. (Source: Sky Sports)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior only has one season left on his Real Madrid contract. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is hardening his stance when it comes to his contract renewal. The Brazilian is not budging from his salary demands, which would make him the highest-paid player on the team, above Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid are not keen to disrupt their salary structure, though, prompting another stalemate that could push the No. 7 out the door. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is on his way to the United States with his agent in order to decide if he wants to join MLS outfit Chicago Fire. The Pole was offered a contract for two or three years, with the decision completely up to him. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Atlético Madrid have identified Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy as their top target to bolster their attack, especially if they wind up losing Julián Alvarez. (Source: Fichajes)

New Real Madrid boss José Mourinho wants to sign either West Ham’s Fernandes, but the unlikeliness of the transfer pushed him toward Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The Dane is thought to have a $92.6 million (€80 million) release clause, though, and will not come cheap. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Making the potential deal even more complicated is Atlético Madrid’s interest in Hjulmand. The club is ramping up its approach and have already made a €40 million ($46.3 million) offer for the 26-year-old. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Barcelona are preparing to offer striker Ferran Torres a contract extension. The club is expediting the process following the departures of Lewandowski and Rashford. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS