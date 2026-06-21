Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Target $66 Million Winger; Real Madrid Chase Bouaddi

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Recent reports suggest a potential reunion between Florian Wirtz and Xabi Alonso. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are readying a $91.7 million (€80 million, £69.4 million) bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola in an attempt to bolster the left side of their attack. The Parisians would be willing to sell if such a compelling offer comes in. (Source: Fichajes)

The transfer saga of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes could be coming to an end. Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Source: Football Insider)

United are also considering a move for Fernandes’s teammate Crysencio Summerville. West Ham want $66 million (£50 million) for the winger, though, which is more than the Red Devils want to pay. (Source: CaughtOffside)

PSG, Napoli and AC Milan are also interested in Summerville’s signature. The defending French and European champions have already made contact with West Ham. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool turned down a verbal offer of $28.7 million (€25million, £21.7m) from Inter for midfielder Curtis Jones. The Reds are looking for $45.8 million (€40 million, £34.7 million). (Source: The Athletic)

Despite reports of a potential reunion between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz at Chelsea, the Spanish boss is not planning on making a move for his former Bayer Leverkusen star, even if Enzo Fernández leaves the club. (Source: football.london)

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Lucas Bergvall informed the club he wants to move on this summer. He is in search of a fresh start after struggling for minutes under Roberto De Zerbi. (Source: The Athletic)

Liverpool are still in pole position to sign RB Leipzig starlet Yan Diomande, but PSG have now labeled the winger as a key target. Leipzig, though, are desperate for the teenager to stay for one more season. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are still trying to reach an agreement with Rodri ahead of 2026–27, the final season of his current contract. The midfielder has had a new proposed deal for months now, but still is deciding whether to extend his stay at the Etihad or leave as a free agent next summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bournemouth forward Daniel Jebbison has interest from the newly promoted Ipswich Town, Coventry City and Hull City, but the Cherries are not interested in a permanent exit for their exciting youngster. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Leeds United have submitted an opening bid worth $26.4 million (£20 million) for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. The 22-year-old is thought to be keen on a move to West Yorkshire. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Ayyoub Bouaddi is on Real Madrid’s radar. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Real Madrid have a history of signing World Cup breakout stars, and they could follow the trend this summer with Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The teenager is the standout young player of the tournament for Los Blancos, who are still in the market for additional reinforcements in the middle of the park. (Source: AS)

PSG man Kang-In Lee wants to leave the French capital, and Atlético Madrid are interested in securing his signature for $28.7 million (€25 million). The Parisians, though, are keen on fetching $11.5 million (€10 million) more. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

With Real Madrid circling Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, the German champions are working behind the scenes to on a contract extension that would make the 24-year-old one of the club’s highest earners. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Barcelona have their sights set on Malaga striker Chupe as a cost-effective option up top. The 21-year-old’s contract with has a $9.2 million (€8 million) release clause. (Source: Fichajes)

Rayo Vallecano fullback Andrei Rațiu has caught the eye of Liverpool, who are still desperate for reinforcements down either flank. Going from La Liga to the Premier League would be a major leap for the 28-year-old. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS