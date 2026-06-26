Transfer Rumors: PSG’s $228 Million Alvarez Bid; Man Utd Target Fernandes Alternative

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali is expected to leave Newcastle this summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are working on a new bid for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães after they saw a $72.6 million (£55 million) offer rejected. Still, the Magpies have no intention of selling the Brazilian. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson underwent a medical in New York on Friday after Manchester City agreed to sign the England international for $153 million (£116 million). (Source: The Athletic)

City are also in talks with Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is being courted by Tottenham Hotspur. The Cityzens have not made an official bid for the Italian, but they are expected to ramp up their pursuit after finally sealing Anderson’s transfer. (Source: Telegraph Sport)

Manchester United remain interested in West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville and Newcastle left back Lewis Hall. Obtaining another midfielder off the back of Éderson’s impending arrival, though, is the club’s top priority. (Source: The Athletic, via Talk of the Devils)

The Red Devils were after West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, but they are hesitant to pay the midfielder’s $108 million (£80 million) price tag. Instead, they identified Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as an alternative option. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are in talks for Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix, but they are still assessing the details of a potential deal. The Frenchman could be one of two center backs the Blues sign this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Eintracht Frankfurt fullback Nathaniel Brown is headed to Bayern Munich, but both Arsenal and Manchester United considered hijacking the deal in the late stages. The player, though, made his preference known. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Although the Gunners have reduced striker Gabriel Jesus’s price tag to between $22.8 million (£20 million) and $28.5 million (£25 million), long-term admirers Everton will still find it difficult to finance such a deal ahead of next season. (Source: Football Insider)

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow plans to reject a move to Manchester United and instead extend his stay at Elland Road. The Whites have offered a new two-year deal to the 35-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Nehemiah Oriola is set to sign a new contract with the Seagulls that will run through 2029, with an option to extend for another year. The plan is for the teenager to compete for a place in the team instead of sending him out on loan. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Raphinha continues to be linked with the Saudi Pro League. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to submit a $227.9 million (€200 million) offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. The move comes after the team finalized the sale of Gonçalo Ramos to AC Milan. (Source: Fichajes)

Diego Simeone’s side was also interested in Ramos, but the Rossoneri shelled out a club-record $84.3 million (€74 million) fee for the forward. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is prepared to offer star forward Vinicius Junior $28.5 million (€25 million) per season—an increase from his previous €20 million offer—to persuade the Brazil international to sign a contract extension. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been heavily linked with a blockbuster move to the Saudi Pro League, but Al Hilal have prioritized pursuing former Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah over the Brazilian. (Source: SPORT)

To make room for the new signings coming to the Bernabéu this summer, Real Madrid are planning a mass exodus, with Raúl Asencio, Fran García, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Díaz, and Gonzalo García all on the chopping block. (Source: AS)

Premier League clubs continue to show interest in Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, but the Spaniard has no plans of leaving Catalonia. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS