Transfer Rumors: Sarr, Martinez, Marmoush, Camavinga, Endrick Latest
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United intend to make bids for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde—to the tune of $93.2 million (€80 million). (Source: Cadena SER)
Chelsea could launch a fresh bid to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, should Manchester City make an official move to sign Enzo Fernández. (Source: The Independent)
Liverpool have opened talks with Crystal Palace over a deal for wantaway winger Ismaïla Sarr. The Senegalese international has been linked to Galatasaray but a proposal has now been sent by the Reds worth $68 million (£50 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United have held talks with Feyenoord over a loan deal for young striker Chido Obi. (Source: De Telegraaf)
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has been offered an escape route from the Midlands in the form of Chelsea—with the west Londoners considering whether or not to make a move for the 33-year-old with Robert Sánchez’s position in the spotlight after two errors against Fulham. (Source: The Athletic)
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush is to undergo a medical ahead of joining Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy. (Source: BBC Sport)
Nico González is closing on his own City exit with Newcastle United close to completing his signing in a deal worth $70.7 million (£52 million). (Source: BBC Sport)
Arsenal and Sunderland are targeting a move for Marseille’s Igor Paixão—but the Ligue 1 club have no intention of selling. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Brentford are close to finalizing a $54.4 million (£40 million) deal for West Ham United fullback El Hadji Malick Diouf. (Source: The Athletic)
Aston Villa target Rafael Leão is back in training with AC Milan. The Premier League side have approached the multiple-time Champions League winners about a deal, but Galatasaray are also keen. (Source: Sky Sports)
La Liga
Endrick will be staying at Real Madrid this season, despite receiving interest from multiple clubs. (Source: ESPN)
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that “with all due respect” he’d like Atlético Madrid to accept the Catalan giants’ bid for forward Julián Alvarez. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Donyell Malen is another option for Barcelona, but the Dutchman is being monitored by Atlético and Manchester City. (Source: Fichajes)
Beşiktaş have made a formal loffer for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz, though the Moroccan international would prefer to stay and fight for his place under José Mourinho. (Source: Fichajes)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.