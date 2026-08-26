Transfer Rumors: Sarr, Martinez, Marmoush, Camavinga, Endrick Latest

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ismaïla Sarr is looking to leave Crystal Palace. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Manchester United intend to make bids for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde—to the tune of $93.2 million (€80 million). (Source: Cadena SER)

Chelsea could launch a fresh bid to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, should Manchester City make an official move to sign Enzo Fernández. (Source: The Independent)

Liverpool have opened talks with Crystal Palace over a deal for wantaway winger Ismaïla Sarr. The Senegalese international has been linked to Galatasaray but a proposal has now been sent by the Reds worth $68 million (£50 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have held talks with Feyenoord over a loan deal for young striker Chido Obi. (Source: De Telegraaf)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has been offered an escape route from the Midlands in the form of Chelsea—with the west Londoners considering whether or not to make a move for the 33-year-old with Robert Sánchez’s position in the spotlight after two errors against Fulham. (Source: The Athletic)

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush is to undergo a medical ahead of joining Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy. (Source: BBC Sport)

Nico González is closing on his own City exit with Newcastle United close to completing his signing in a deal worth $70.7 million (£52 million). (Source: BBC Sport)

Arsenal and Sunderland are targeting a move for Marseille’s Igor Paixão—but the Ligue 1 club have no intention of selling. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Brentford are close to finalizing a $54.4 million (£40 million) deal for West Ham United fullback El Hadji Malick Diouf. (Source: The Athletic)

Aston Villa target Rafael Leão is back in training with AC Milan. The Premier League side have approached the multiple-time Champions League winners about a deal, but Galatasaray are also keen. (Source: Sky Sports)

La Liga

This is a make or break season for Endrick. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Endrick will be staying at Real Madrid this season, despite receiving interest from multiple clubs. (Source: ESPN)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that “with all due respect” he’d like Atlético Madrid to accept the Catalan giants’ bid for forward Julián Alvarez. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Donyell Malen is another option for Barcelona, but the Dutchman is being monitored by Atlético and Manchester City. (Source: Fichajes)

Beşiktaş have made a formal loffer for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz, though the Moroccan international would prefer to stay and fight for his place under José Mourinho. (Source: Fichajes)