Transfer Rumors: Pure Silence for Enzo Fernandez; Arsenal to Test Mourinho’s Endrick Plans

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández’s future is far from clear. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea have shortlisted Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara should Enzo Fernández depart before the window closes. (Source: Sky Sports)

If Monaco lose Camara, they plan to pursue Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, there has still been no contact between Manchester City and Chelsea regarding Enzo Fernández’s transfer, who was left off of Xabi Alonso’s roster for the Carabao Cup match against Luton Town on Thursday. (Source: Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest have made an offer worth up to $29.7 million (£22 million) for Daniel Muñoz of Crystal Palace, in an attempt to reunite Munoz and ex-Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. (Source: The Athletic)

Valencia are monitoring a move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has returned this season from an unsuccessful loan to Aston Villa and has one year remaining on his contract. (Source: Sky Sports)

Another source claims Elliott has already agreed to personal terms with Valencia. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Paris Saint-Germain have offloaded Ibrahim Mbaye, reaching a verbal agreement with Aston Villa. (Source: Sky Sports)

Manchester United’s Toby Collyer is headed to West Bromwich Albion in a permanent deal worth $4 million (£3 million). (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea have offloaded Marc Guiu to RB Leipzig after holding secret talks that resulted in a permanent deal with a sell-on clause. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Palmeiras midfielder Allan Elias has touched down in Manchester to sign with Manchester City this weekend. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who is also in conversation with Manchester City. (Source: Santi Aouna)

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is currently en route to Saudi Arabia to complete a deal with Al Hilal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bracing to lose Watkins, Villa are considering making a second offer for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, following a first offer earlier this week. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite his earlier desires to leave Manchester United permanently, Marcus Rashford has rejected an offer to sign for Fenerbahce, stating his intentions to stay with the Red Devils this season. (Source: The Mirror)

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Barcelona are still keeping tabs on Rashford, with United not ruling out the possibility of his departure. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur’s phone is “ringing every day” with calls from FC Koln who seek a deal for Mikey Moore. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal have entered talks with Real Madrid for Endrick’s signature, eager to test José Mourinho’s commitment to keeping the youngster. (Source: talkSPORT)

La Liga

A Julián Alvarez-shaped cloud looms over Atléti. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are still searching for a new striker and have begun talks with Juventus over the transfer of Jonathan David. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are open to selling 23-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United if they bring an offer of €70–80 million ($81.1–92.7 million) to the table. United will spring for Camavinga if they suffer another embarrassing defeat this weekend. (Source: Fichajes)

The price tag for Roma midfielder Manu Koné is set around €60 million ($69.5 million), with Real Madrid scout Juni Calafat observing the 25-year-old closely in Serie A play. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona, still without a natural No. 9, are now monitoring Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who has a market value of €16.6 million ($19.2 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid held a five-hour meeting with Julián Alvarez that went into the late hours of the night, leaving the striker just two options: stay with Atléti or join Arsenal. (Source: The Mirror)