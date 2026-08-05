Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr’s Mbappe Blow; Liverpool’s $170 Million Barcola Stance

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Martínez should be fit for the start of the season. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

Arsenal’s locker room is supposedly convinced that Vinícius Júnior will ditch Real Madrid for north London after being given the good news by sporting director Andrea Berta. (Source: Diario AS)

Real Madrid have stood firm in their final contract proposal for Vinícius Jr, offering up an annual salary of $27.7 million (£20.6 million, €24 million), which can’t reach the level of Kylian Mbappé’s $34.6 million (£25.7 million, €30 million) even if all add-ons are triggered. In response to this uncertainty, Arsenal are willing to put a €120 million package on the table, with €100 million guaranteed. (Source: Cadena SER)

However, if Madrid are to be convinced of selling Vinícius Jr, Arsenal would need to up their offer to $172.9 million (£128.6 million, €150 million). (Source: ESPN)

Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez has come on the radar of Barcelona. The cash-strapped Catalan giants would have to pay $46.1 million (£34.3 million, €40 million) for the two-time World Cup finalist. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool’s $121 million (£90 million, €105 million) bid for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Bradley Barcola has been swiftly rebuffed. (Source: Indykaila)

While PSG are pushing for $172.9 million (£128.6 million, €150 million) and Liverpool remain reluctant to venture above $138.3 million (£102.9 million, €120 million), there is a confidence that a compromise will be reached to get Barcola over the line before the Sept. 1 deadline. (Source: L’Équipe)

Newcastle United are willing to part ways with Nick Woltemade for a fee of around $74.9 million (£55.7 million, €65 million). Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked, but the strongest interest is from Aston Villa, Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Atlético Madrid are lining up a $34.6 million (£25.7 million, €30 million) offer for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero. (Source: MARCA)

PSG have been credited with interest in Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto as potential competition for Achraf Hakimi. The Blues will demand $100.9 million (£75 million). (Source: The Sun)

Manchester City are thought to be in the closing stages of a deal for Marseille’s Gerónimo Rulli as a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma in the absence of the outgoing James Trafford. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are on the cusp of securing a loan move for young star Mikey Moore to FC Köln. There is not expected to be an option to buy included. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

La Liga

Zubimendi suffered down the stretch last season. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Martín Zubimendi has been singled out as Real Madrid’s ideal alternative target should a move for Manchester City’s Rodri fall through. The Arsenal midfielder’s future has been unsettled by the impending arrival of Bruno Guimarães. (Source: Fichajes)

Zubimendi is thought to be actively pushing for the move, with a call to his agents to reach back out to Madrid and Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

The competition for Zubimendi’s signature is not thought to end in Spain. Chelsea, led by his former Real Sociedad B manager Xabi Alonso, have also been touted as a contender. (Source: Si Phillips)

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have reached a point where the deal for Yan Diomande is valued at a guaranteed $144.1 million (€125 million) and could reach up to €140 million including bonuses. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Franco Mastantuono’s proposed loan move to Fiorentina will see the Serie A club cover half of his Real Madrid salary. La Viola will also have the option of automatically extending his temporary stay until the summer of 2027 if they qualify for the Champions League or Europa League this term. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Barcelona have “total confidence” that an agreement for João Cancelo will be reached, yet a fee with Al Hilal has not been settled upon yet. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

While Ferran Torres remains a figure of considerable interest, Luis Enrique has also requested the signature of his Barcelona teammate Gavi for Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: El Nacional)

Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid have settled on a package of $20.8 million (£15.4 million, €18 million) plus a further $6.9 million (£5.1 million, €6 million) in add-ons for Matteo Ruggeri. The only issue is the player himself, who has not yet greenlit a move to the Midlands. (Source: MARCA)