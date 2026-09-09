Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Next Step at Real Madrid After Failed Midfield Experiment

José Mourinho gave a mixed review of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield performance in Real Madrid’s 2–1 win over Inter Milan, heralding the Englishman’s “effort” but pointing out he is no doubt “more suited” to playing fullback.

Alexander-Arnold got the nod alongside Federico Valverde in Mourinho’s double pivot on Tuesday, filling in as an emergency midfielder due to Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva’s suspensions. The goal was for the 27-year-old to show off his passing range and inject some creativity into the team, but the game quickly became a defensive war for Real Madrid, which did not play to Alexander-Arnold’s strengths.

The former Liverpool man appeared lost without the ball, always looking around like he was waiting for someone to show him which opponent to mark or where to position himself inside his own half. Alexander-Arnold’s shortcomings were evident as can be on Inter’s lone goal; the right back lost the run of Lautaro Martínez and was left jogging after the Argentine as he set up Carlos Augusto’s goal in the 77th minute.

Mourinho promptly took Alexander-Arnold out of the game two minutes later, replacing him with the recently recovered Aurélien Tchouaméni. It was largely a failed experiment, but one that ultimately did not cost Real Madrid three points.

Mourinho Assesses Alexander-Arnold’s Midfield Showing

José Mourinho had a mixed review for Trent Alexander-Arnold. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Unlike his previous stint at the Bernabéu, Mourinho has been wary of openly criticizing his players so far this season. The Portuguese boss kept that energy with his reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s performance.

“He played very well and interpreted what he had to do from a tactical point of view,” Mourinho said in his postgame press conference. “Both he and Valverde worked very well against the runs of [Curtis] Jones and [Nicolò] Barella.

“He had some ball losses because it’s not the same to play with the field in front of you as it is to have part of the field in front and part behind. He has played there a few times with Liverpool or the national team, but he’s not a player used to that, mainly because of the intensity and specificity of the physical work. It requires a completely different engine than his, which is more suited for a positional fullback. When he left the field, he had nothing left to give.

“And I thank him for the effort he made for the team.”

It was a very nice way of saying what all the viewers of Tuesday’s game came away with: Alexander-Arnold is simply not built to complete a double pivot. The 27-year-old is better on the right flank, where he can drift into the midfield at times to contribute in the attacking build-up without any pressure to read the game defensively.

Alexander-Arnold’s Midfield Showing: The Numbers

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shortcomings were laid bare. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Top Stats Value Minutes Played 79 Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate Passes 20/24 (83%) Chances Created 2 Big Chances Created 1 Shot Accuracy 0/1 (0%) Accurate Crosses 1/4 (25%) Accurate Long Balls 0/3 (0%) Tackles 0 Clearances 2 Recoveries 2 Duels Won 1/2 (50%)

*Statistics provided by FotMob

Where Alexander-Arnold Goes From Here

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fighting for a place in Mourinho’s XI. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It would’ve majorly helped Alexander-Arnold’s stock with Mourinho and perhaps even his own confidence had he put in an impressive showing in midfield. In fairness, the England international should have at least walked away with an assist, but Kylian Mbappé could not finish off a brilliant counter attack.

Still, even a goal contribution would not have hid the defensive shortcomings of Alexander-Arnold’s outing on Tuesday night. It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement that Vinícius Júnior had three times his defensive contributions.

The good news for Alexander-Arnold is he earned respect for his effort from Mourinho, which could go a long way in keeping the ever-divisive boss in his corner. The next step, though, is breaking into the XI.

So far Denzel Dumfries has won the starting battle, but the Dutchman has hardly been infallible on the right flank. In fact, he was the first player pulled at the weekend when Real Madrid were struggling against Real Betis.

The key for Alexander-Arnold is to take advantage of his opportunities and snag some goal contributions to set himself apart from Dumfries, who has been far more defensive compared to the Englishman. He needs a statement performance against a tough opponent, or else he looks destined to play second-fiddle to the team’s new signing.