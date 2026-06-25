Tunisia vs. Netherlands—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Netherlands can cement its place in the last 32 of the World Cup on Thursday when finishing its Group F campaign against Tunisia.

The Dutch are practically certain of their spot in the knockout rounds after collecting four points from battles with Japan and Sweden, but their place is not yet mathematically confirmed. A point or more against the North African side, who are already eliminated, will be enough to guarantee a top-two finish.

Ronald Koeman and his players will be determined to clinch first place, however, hypothetically handing them an easier match in the round of 32. Victory in itself is not enough to secure top spot, with the Netherlands having to better Japan‘s result in its finale with Sweden.

With their head-to-head record level after the opening match draw, goal difference could well decide whether the Netherlands or Japan tops Group F.

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Tunisia vs. Netherlands Score Prediction

Netherlands Exacerbates Tunisian Misery

The Netherlands hammered Sweden last time out. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This one is simple to call. The Dutch have largely impressed in their opening two fixtures in the group stage, especially during an emphatic 5–1 win over Sweden, while Tunisia has been disastrously poor, shipping nine goals in big defeats.

An embarrassing campaign has even seen a change of manager for the Eagles of Carthage, Hervé Renard having replaced Sabri Lamouchi after the opening defeat to Sweden, but Renard‘s arrival did nothing to stem the tide.

Already eliminated and with nothing but pride on the line, Tunisia is almost certain to suffer another hefty loss.

Given the potential significance of goal difference, the Oranje know the importance of winning by a healthy margin against Tunisia, and they will be out for blood in their finale. An array of offensive weapons should add to the seven goals already scored at the tournament.

Tunisia‘s capitulation : A timid offense is a major problem for the Africans, but it‘s an abysmal defense that has proved the main source of humiliation this summer. Tunisia has conceded 14 goals across its last three matches and has tasted four defeats on the spin, with the Netherlands likely to pour more salt in gaping wounds.

: A timid offense is a major problem for the Africans, but it‘s an abysmal defense that has proved the main source of humiliation this summer. Tunisia has conceded 14 goals across its last three matches and has tasted four defeats on the spin, with the Netherlands likely to pour more salt in gaping wounds. Dutch swagger: Mediocrity against Japan was followed up by an utterly dominant display over Sweden, the Netherlands worthy of its five-goal triumph. Brian Brobbey‘s arrival at center forward changed the dynamic, the Sunderland striker scoring twice and helping get the best out of those around him, such as Cody Gakpo. The Oranje will operate with similar attacking freedom on Thursday.

Prediction: Tunisia 0–4 Netherlands

Tunisia Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands

Renard has no injury issues in his roster. | Sports Illustrated

Renard could stick with a 3-4-2-1 system to try and nullify an awesome Dutch attack, despite conceding four in the shape against Japan.

Changes to the XI could come further forward, with Ismaël Gharbi replacing Elias Saad and Firas Chaouat coming in for Sebastian Tounekti as the sole No. 9.

There are no injury issues for Renard to contend with, but he still lacks quality and depth across his squad.

Tunisia predicted lineup vs. Netherlands (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Rekik; Valery, Slimane, Skhiri, Abdi; Gharbi, Hannibal; Chaouat.

Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. Tunisia

Crysencio Summerville could come back into the XI. | Sports Illustrated

Brobbey will retain his place as Koeman’s central striker after a clinical brace against Sweden, while Crysencio Summerville’s impact off the bench could see him usurp Donyell Malen at right wing—especially after the West Ham United winger scored in the opener with Japan, too.

Elsewhere, there is unlikely to be any changes from the team that demolished the Swedes, with an all-star midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders needed to break down Tunisia‘s low block.

Despite boasting a defense brimming with talent, the Dutch are yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament, and have conceded in each of their last six games.

Netherlands predicted lineup vs. Tunisia (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Tunisia vs. Netherlands Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, United States

: Kansas City, United States Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Thursday, June 25 / Friday, June, 26

: Thursday, June 25 / Friday, June, 26 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 26)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 26) Referee: Katia Itzel García (MEX)

How to Watch Tunisia vs. Netherlands on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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