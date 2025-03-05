UEFA Champions League Predictions: March 5
The UEFA Champions League continues Mar. 5 with the next set of round of 16 first leg games. Paris Saint-Germain take on Liverpool, Barcelona are in action along with a Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Sports Illustrated gives our predictions across the full slate of games.
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan
Prediction: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan
Feyenoord got revenge against Santiago Gimenez in the knockout stage playoffs eliminating AC Milan. Inter are a different beast conceding just one goal in the league phase. The reigning Serie A champions get the win in the first leg.
Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
A battle that defined the Bundesliga title race last season is renewed in the Champions League. Vincent Kompany will be eager to get his Bayern side over the line in his first season. On the other side, Xabi Alonso is looking to make an impact after dethroning their opponent in Germany. The last time these two teams faced off in February it ended a scoreless draw. We predict a draw again, but this time with some goals for both teams.
Benfica vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Benfica 2-4 Barcelona
The last time these two teams met earlier this season there were nine total goals scored. There might not be the same amount of goals, but it will be an offensive showcase. Barcelona get the win taking a two goal advantage back home.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool
Prediction: PSG 2-2 Liverpool
The Premier League and Ligue 1 leaders meet at the Parc des Princes in one of the highlight round of 16 games. Both teams are in top form leading to a tightly contested game. The first leg ends even with it going back to Anfield.