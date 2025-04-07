UEFA Champions League Predictions: April 8
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals kick off Tuesday, Apr. 8 with two headline fixtures between four of Europe's biggest teams. Just eight teams remain in Europe's biggest club competition with tantalizing, potential semifinal and final matchups. Sports Illustrated predicts both quarterfinal games on Tuesday.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Apr. 8
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Real Madrid
Arsenal should come in highly motivated given their hopes of a trophy lie solely in the Champions League. After a record-breaking performance in the round of 16, their reward was facing off against the most successful team in the competition's history. Though, this is a different Real Madrid team. They have not looked as formidable this season in the competition and trail Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
Arsenal fans have to create an atmosphere unparalleled in recent years at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal players have to give those fans belief that there's a chance they can still advance come next week's second leg.
The first leg ends in a draw.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan
Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Inter Milan
Bayern Munich are two stages away from playing a final at their home stadium. But, they've been bit by the injury bug at the worst time. Multiple players including Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito and Jamal Musiala are slated to miss the game. Inter Milan have been the most formidable side in defense and should steal an advantage on the road heading back to Italy for the second leg.
Inter are also missing the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Mehdi Taremi. Harry Kane will need to be at the top of his game to give Bayern a chance next week.
Inter Milan win 2-1 taking a one goal lead on aggregate to San Siro.