UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/28

The eagerly anticipated night of Champions League overstimulation beckons on Wednesday, as the 2025–26 league phase draws to a close.

Everything that has happened so far has led to this point, with only six of the 36 teams aware of their fates heading into the final day. There are six more spots in the round of 16 up for grabs, while another eight will conclude the evening with their perhaps wildly optimistic dreams of Budapest dashed.

18 simultaneous kick-offs can only mean chaos and all its synonyms. Good luck keeping up!

Jump to:

Ajax vs. Olympiacos

Ajax are somehow still alive. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Ajax have saved themselves from league phase abyss over the past two gameweeks, with back-to-back wins thrusting the Dutch giants into a position of contention.

Their -12 goal difference (second worst in the competition) certainly works against them, and Fred Grim’s side are also taking on another confident unit in Olympiacos. Having suffered through a tough run of fixtures to begin their campaign, the Greeks have also won two on the bounce and will feel confident of sneaking into the playoffs should they triumph in Amsterdam.

Prediction: Ajax 1–2 Olympiacos

Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty

Arsenal will surely end with a 100% record. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal are poised to become the first team since the switch to a ’Swiss Model’ to end the league phase with a perfect record. The Gunners are seven from seven, having downed Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Inter along the way.

They cap their superb start to the 2025–26 Champions League at home to minnows Kairat Almaty, who’ll merely be hoping to relish the occasion on Wednesday night. Who knows when they’ll be back?

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Kairat

Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP

Sporting stunned the holders last week. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Victories for both in Gameweek 7 has increased the likelihood of Athletic Club and Sporting CP being involved in the playoffs, although the latter still have a shot of finishing inside the top eight.

Luis Suárez’s late winner against holders Paris Saint-Germain means Sporting are level on points with eighth-place Chelsea, but the tight nature of the top half means only a victory will do for the Portuguese side in Bilbao.

Athletic had been uninspiring for much of their league phase campaign, but they’re suddenly up to 23rd after a pair of draws was followed up by an impressive win over Atalanta.

Prediction: Athletic Club 1–1 Sporting CP

Atlético Madrid vs. Bodø/Glimt

Bodø’s first Champions League win leaves them in playoff contention. | Michael Regan/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Few would’ve projected Bodø/Glimt’s maiden Champions League triumph to come against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but last week’s success was one they deserved after an unfortuitous start to the competition.

Bodø somehow failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur, and were cruelly denied results against Monaco and Juventus. On the road, as expected, there have been a few more issues, but they did earn a point at Signal Iduna Park in Gameweek 6.

They’re one of five teams hoping to sneak into the top 24 with a nine-point haul when it’s all said and done, but it’ll take a monumental effort from the visitors to overcome Atlético Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 3–1 Bodø/Glimt

Barcelona vs. Copenhagen

A win for Barça should see them into the top eight. | Thomas Eisenhuth/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Seven of Copenhagen’s eight points have been attained over the previous three gameweeks, but the Danes require a mini-miracle if they’re to make the playoffs.

They would’ve hoped that Barcelona’s place in the round of 16 was already secure by the time their trip to Catalonia came about, but last season’s table-toppers instead require three points on Wednesday to avoid two extra games.

After suffering somewhat throughout the autumn and start of winter, Hansi Flick’s side look as imperious as ever.

Prediction: Barcelona 4–0 Copenhagen

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal

Villarreal have embarked on a miserable continental campaign. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

The tone was set by Luiz Júnior just a couple of minutes into Villarreal’s Champions League campaign, fumbling a harmless Lucas Bergvall cross into his own net. That led to their first of six league phase defeats, and the Yellow Submarine are one of just four eliminated teams.

Their domestic form points towards a concerning underperformance in Europe, and Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to inflict further misery upon Marcelino’s side in Gameweek 8. A point may be enough for the hosts to make the playoffs, but they need a win to make sure.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2–1 Villarreal

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Benfica’s José Mourinho shares a touchline with one of his ex-Real Madrid players. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

José Mourinho faces off against former employers Real Madrid in the Champions League for the first time since 2003 on Wednesday night.

His Porto team failed to topple Los Blancos during the group stage of their eventually successful continental campaign, with Mourinho losing four of five meetings with the Spanish behemoths.

Here, he faces up against a familiar face in Álvaro Arbeloa, whom he coached for the entirety of his Madrid tenure. Arbeloa succeded Xabi Alonso as manager at the start of 2026, and his first experience of this competition on the touchline ended in a 6–1 rout of Monaco last week.

A result for the visitors should be enough to see them into the last 16, while a desperate Benfica need all three points to make the top 24.

Prediction: Benfica 0–2 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter

Both teams were beaten by Premier League opposition in Gameweek 7. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Defeats last time out were damaging for both teams, but particularly Borussia Dortmund, who took on a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur and were beaten 2–0 amid a woeful showing.

Dortmund and Inter are now outsiders to make the top eight, but they’ll at least be involved in the playoffs. The Serie A leaders were outclassed by Arsenal last time out, succumbing to their third league phase defeat in succession.

Their position of strength has quickly dissipated, and trips to Signal Iduna Park are seldom straight forward. Inter let a 2–0 half-time lead slip on their previous visit in November 2019.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1–2 Inter

Club Brugge vs. Marseille

Brugge have been free-scoring as of late. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Club Brugge defeated Atalanta in last season’s playoffs to make the round of 16, and the Belgians ensured they were in contention on the final day by beating Kairat 4–1 last week.

Ivan Leko’s side have been free-scoring as of late, and there’s scope for Marseille’s visit to be a back-and-forth affair. Roberto De Zerbi’s side failed to turn up against Liverpool in a 3–0 defeat, but victory over Ligue 1 leaders Lens at the weekend restored some confidence heading into this one.

A win for the hosts would see them usurp Marseille in the table, and ten points would surely be enough for them to progress.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2–3 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs’ Champions League form wildly contrasts their domestic record. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

14th in the Premier League but fifth in the league phase table, Tottenham Hotspur have certainly made the most of a rather tame Champions League schedule to arguably keep Thomas Frank in the job.

As a result, to make the last 16 while avoiding the playoffs, they merely need to overcome one of the continent’s weakest defensive units on Wednesday night. Only Kairat and Ajax have conceded as many goals as Eintracht Frankurt (19) in this season’s Champions League.

Defeat to Qarabağ means the hosts have nothing to play for here, and they still have a pair of interim coaches in the dugout after Dino Toppmöller was sacked last week.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1–2 Tottenham

Liverpool vs. Qarabağ

Liverpool’s win in Marseille leaves them in control of their destiny. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liverpool haven’t been quite as dominant in the league phase this season compared to last, but they’re up in fourth with an impressive 15-point haul.

Their Premier league title defence ranks among the most disappointing, but the Reds could be dangerous in Europe with the Anfield cauldron typically coming to life on the big occasion under the lights.

However, a potential banana skin awaits in Gameweek 8. Qarabağ have been the competition’s surprise package and are poised for a spot in the playoffs. Defeat for Arne Slot here could be fatal.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Qarabag

Manchester City vs. Galatasaray

The Cityzens encounter a couple of familiar faces. | Fredrik Varfjell/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

İlkay Gündoğan and Leroy Sané return to the Etihad for Galatasaray on Wednesday night, and the visitors have the chance to frustrate Pep Guardiola by forcing his side to play a pair of extra games in order to reach the last 16.

Defeat in the Arctic last week leaves Manchester City in 11th, but if they beat the Turkish champions and three of the eight teams above them fail to win, Guardiola’s men will squeeze into the top eight and thus qualify for the round of 16 automatically.

Sitting on ten points with Qarabağ, Gala should be okay for the playoffs no matter the outcome.

Prediction: Man City 2–1 Galatasaray

Monaco vs. Juventus

Juventus have found their groove under Luciano Spalletti. | Daniele Badolato/Juventus FC/Juventus FC/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Monaco have lost four of their last five, and it would already seem as if Sébastien Pocognoli is on the verge of the sack.

His side were blown away by Real Madrid last week, and that chastening defeat leaves Monaco vulnerable to elimination. They’re 21st and safe for the time being, but Juventus rank among the most exciting teams in Europe right now, and a 3–0 win over Napoli on Sunday was vindication for Luciano Spalletti that his side are following the right path.

In a repeat of the 2016–17 semi-final, 15th-place Juve have an outside chance of making the top eight.

Prediction: Monaco 0–2 Juventus

Napoli vs. Chelsea

Napoli are fighting to save their Champions League campaign. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

A pair of former west London villains are aiming to combine to salvage their Champions League campaign. Romelu Lukaku made his first appearance of the season at the weekend for a Napoli team that are down to its bare bones.

Antonio Conte has faced off against former club Chelsea before, having taken the Tottenham job in 2021, but this feels like an important game for the Italian’s legacy.

His woeful Champions League record will continue if the hosts fail to beat Liam Rosenior’s Blues, with Napoli currently 25th after drawing to Copenhagen last week. A win for Chelsea should see them into the last 16.

Prediction: Napoli 1–1 Chelsea

Pafos vs. Slavia Prague

Champions League rookies Pafos could sneak into the playoffs. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Pafos have been spirited in their two previous away defeats in this competition, but the Cypriots, who changed managers ahead of last week’s visit to Stamford Bridge, haven’t found the back of the net since Gameweek 5.

Still, the novices have performed well overall, and they couldn’t have asked for a kinder fixture to wrap up their maiden league phase venture. Currently on six points, Pafos need plenty to go their way on the final day, but the playoffs aren’t out of the question yet.

Slavia Prague are one of three winless teams through seven games, but they have offered bright accounts of themselves in defeats to Arsenal and Barcelona.

Prediction: Pafos 1–0 Slavia Prague

PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern have already secured their spot in the last 16. | ANP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

PSV Eindhoven took advantage of Liverpool’s progression this time last year, and they’re now facing a Bayern Munich side that have little to play for in terms of table position.

They’ll want to finish second for the perks that are provided during the knockout stage, but Vincent Kompany is still expected to offer fringe squad members opportunities to impress in Eindhoven.

PSV have thumped Napoli 6–2 and won at Anfield, yet they’re only on eight points and could miss out on the playoffs if a third consecutive defeat is endured here.

Prediction: PSV 2–2 Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United

A shootout in Paris. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

This pair memorably faced off during the 2023–24 group stages, when Newcastle United claimed a 4–1 home win and were harshly denied a 1–0 triumph in the reverse fixture. A woeful penalty decision bailed Paris Saint-Germain out, allowing them to equalise at the death.

PSG have since gone on to win the competition, while some on Tyneside are fearful that things have gone stale under Eddie Howe. However, Newcastle have been good in Europe this season, and should they get over the line in Wednesday’s shootout for the last 16, there’s scope for Toon reinvigoration.

The holders have a few blemishes on their record this term, but it was around this time last year when they settled into an imperious rhythm.

Prediction: PSG 2–1 Newcastle

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta

Atalanta blew a big opportunity last week. | PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Atalanta missed a big opportunity at home to Athletic Club last week to all but seal their place in the round of 16. A 3–2 defeat saw them slide down to 13th, but they have a favourable fixture on the final day.

La Dea have been gritty on the road throughout the league phase, winning back-to-back away from Bergamo after they were battered in Paris at the start of this season’s competition.

As a result of inferior goal difference, Union Saint-Gilloise are unlikely to make the playoffs despite their six-point haul. They’ve lost four of their previous five league phase games, and are yet to notch a point at home. Newcastle and Inter have both won handsomely in Brussels.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 0–0 Atalanta

Champions League Matchday 8 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Ajax vs. Olympiacos 1–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Kairat 3–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Atlético Madrid vs. Bodø/Glimt 3–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Barcelona vs. Copenhagen 4–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Benfica vs. Real Madrid 0–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter 1–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Club Brugge vs. Marseille 2–3 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham 1–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Liverpool vs. Qarabağ 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Man City vs. Galatasaray 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Monaco vs. Juventus 0–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Napoli vs. Chelsea 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich 2–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Pafos vs. Slavia Prague 1–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET PSG vs. Newcastle 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta 0–0

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS