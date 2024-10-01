UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/1
2024–25 UEFA Champions League action resumes Oct. 1 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions across every fixture.
RB Salzburg vs. Brest
Prediction: RB Salzburg 1–2 Brest
Brest won its opener over SK Sturm Graz while Salzburg were upended by Sparta Praha. The Ligue 1 side gets another win this week.
VfB Stuttgart vs. Sparta Praha
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2–1 Sparta Praha
Stuttgart nearly pulled of a major upset over Real Madrid last time out. The team picks up its first three points with a home win over Sparta Praha who dominated RB Salzburg last time out.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Celtic
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3–2 Celtic
Dortmund vs. Celtic has all the makings of a shootout. The home side gets it done in front of the Yellow Wall.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Sporting CP
Prediction: PSV 2–2 Sporting
Sporting earn a hard-fought draw at PSV after winning its opening game. PSV needs to put points on the board somehow after a crushing opening loss to Juventus.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Manchester City
Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 0–3 Manchester City
No Rodri or Kevin De Bruyne shouldn't matter with Man City picking up all three points.
Barcelona vs. Young Boys
Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Young Boys
Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is available for selection with Hansi Flick's Barcelona getting a much-needed three points after losing the opener to Monaco.
Leverkusen vs. AC Milan
Prediction: Leverkusen 3–2 AC Milan
On paper, this could be the best game of the day. Christian Pulisic is on fire for AC Milan at the moment and Leverkusen got off to a hot start in the competition dismantling Feyenoord. Despite AC Milan's recent form, Xabi Alonso's side gets the home victory.
Inter Milan vs. Crvena zvezda
Prediction: Inter 3–0 Crvena zvezda
The reigning Serie A champion picks up its first win of the league phase without much trouble.
Arsenal vs. PSG
Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 PSG
Arguably the fixture of the week, Luis Enrique's team travels to the Emirates Stadium to taken on Arsenal. Ousmane Dembélé has been left out of the traveling squad by the PSG manager citing a problem with his obligations to the team. PSG won its opening game while Arsenal was held to a scoreless draw by Europa League champion Atalanta.
Three points are a must for Arsenal here who face another tough test in the Champions League.