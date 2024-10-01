SI

UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/1

SI Soccer's Champions League predictions for Oct. 1 with Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan all in action.

Max Mallow

The second week of Champions League action kicks off Oct. 1.
2024–25 UEFA Champions League action resumes Oct. 1 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions across every fixture.

  1. RB Salzburg vs. Brest
  2. VfB Stuttgart vs. Sparta Praha
  3. Borussia Dortmund vs. Celtic
  4. PSV Eindhoven vs. Sporting CP
  5. Slovan Bratislava vs. Manchester City
  6. Barcelona vs. Young Boys
  7. Leverkusen vs. AC Milan
  8. Inter Milan vs. Crvena zvezda
  9. Arsenal vs. PSG

RB Salzburg vs. Brest

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1–2 Brest

Brest won its opener over SK Sturm Graz while Salzburg were upended by Sparta Praha. The Ligue 1 side gets another win this week.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Sparta Praha

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2–1 Sparta Praha

Stuttgart nearly pulled of a major upset over Real Madrid last time out. The team picks up its first three points with a home win over Sparta Praha who dominated RB Salzburg last time out.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Celtic

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3–2 Celtic

Dortmund vs. Celtic has all the makings of a shootout. The home side gets it done in front of the Yellow Wall.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Sporting CP

Prediction: PSV 2–2 Sporting

Sporting earn a hard-fought draw at PSV after winning its opening game. PSV needs to put points on the board somehow after a crushing opening loss to Juventus.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Manchester City

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 0–3 Manchester City

No Rodri or Kevin De Bruyne shouldn't matter with Man City picking up all three points.

Barcelona vs. Young Boys

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Young Boys

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is available for selection with Hansi Flick's Barcelona getting a much-needed three points after losing the opener to Monaco.

Leverkusen vs. AC Milan

Prediction: Leverkusen 3–2 AC Milan

On paper, this could be the best game of the day. Christian Pulisic is on fire for AC Milan at the moment and Leverkusen got off to a hot start in the competition dismantling Feyenoord. Despite AC Milan's recent form, Xabi Alonso's side gets the home victory.

Inter Milan vs. Crvena zvezda

Prediction: Inter 3–0 Crvena zvezda

The reigning Serie A champion picks up its first win of the league phase without much trouble.

Arsenal vs. PSG

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 PSG

Arguably the fixture of the week, Luis Enrique's team travels to the Emirates Stadium to taken on Arsenal. Ousmane Dembélé has been left out of the traveling squad by the PSG manager citing a problem with his obligations to the team. PSG won its opening game while Arsenal was held to a scoreless draw by Europa League champion Atalanta.

Three points are a must for Arsenal here who face another tough test in the Champions League.

