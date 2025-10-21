UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/21
We’ve not yet arrived at a critical juncture in the 2025–26 Champions League campaign, but we may start to see the league phase table spread out after Gameweek 3.
Teams reconvened for the first time since the October international break at the weekend, and have had little time for respite with more continental action on the horizon.
Admittedly, the upcoming slate is bereft of a blockbuster, but several sides who back themselves as serious contenders for Paris Saint-Germain’s throne are involved in Tuesday’s nine-game offering.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated projects Tuesday’s Champions League games to play out.
Barcelona vs. Olympiacos
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
You just get the sense that everyone needs to take a deep breath at Barcelona right now. The serenity of Hansi Flick’s debut season has morphed into more familiar tumult, but at least Ronald Araújo was on hand at the last on Saturday to ensure the La Liga champions returned to winning ways domestically.
Injuries are hurting this Barça team, and Olympiacos, who were comfortably beaten by Arsenal last time out, may fancy their chances of scaring the hosts on Tuesday evening.
Flick’s side have El Clásico to consider, too, so they’ll be keen to get this one out of the way without much fuss.
Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Olympiacos
Kairat Almaty vs. Pafos
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
The battle of the novices.
Both Kairat and Pafos will look at this fixture and believe it’s their best chance of the league phase to secure their first-ever Champions League victory.
While the pair were cast aside by supergiants in Gameweek 2, the Cypriots did battle hard for a point at Olympiacos on the opening matchday. Kairat, meanwhile, at least found the back of the net in Lisbon to begin the league phase.
Both teams sit top of their respective domestic divisions, and history is being chased on Tuesday evening. A draw satisfies nobody.
Prediction: Kairat Almaty 1–2 Pafos
Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Arsenal have now ticked off three teams they came up short against last season in the Premier League, and Liverpool’s woes mean Mikel Arteta’s side are the early favourites to claim their first domestic title in just over 20 years.
However, the Gunners fancy themselves in this competition, too, and have started with a pair of 2–0 victories.
Atlético Madrid were excellent in Gameweek 2, thumping Eintracht Frankfurt 5–1, but their domestic form has been indifferent. Diego Simeone tends to have something up his sleeve for these sorts of occasions, though, with the majority projecting a dull slog at the Emirates.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Atlético Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Luis Enrique’s European champions fought back superbly to win at Barcelona last time out, but they have been held in back-to-back Ligue 1 outings since.
PSG are still beset by absences, although their situation has improved somewhat since the Barça victory.
A tricky fixture on the road is up next for the holders, with Bayer Leverkusen enlivened by Kasper Hjulmand’s arrival. In fact, the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions are unbeaten under the Danish coach, but they have been limited to a pair of underwhelming draws in this competition.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1–3 Paris Saint-Germain
Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
The Youssoufa Moukoko Derby.
The former Borussia Dortmund starlet has featured only sparingly for the Danish giants since signing in the summer, with Moukoko often performing cameo roles off the bench.
Dortmund were edged out in Der Klassiker at the weekend and slipped to fifth in the Bundesliga, but they’re a sturdy outfit under Niko Kovač and should have maximum points in the league phase. After inexplicably surrendering a 4–2 lead late to Juventus in Gameweek 1, Dortmund impressed in a 3–1 win over Athletic Club.
If BVB are to secure a top eight finish and progress into the round of 16, these are the games they have no business slipping up in.
Prediction: Copenhagen 1–2 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle vs. Benfica
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
José Mourinho limped to a 1–0 defeat on his Stamford Bridge return in Gameweek 2, but the Portuguese boss has made a pretty positive start to his second Benfica tenure.
The Lisbon-based outfit earned a point at Primeira Liga leaders Porto before the break, and they were successful in the Taça de Portugal on Friday night. Thus, they’ve had an extra day to prepare for their trip to St. James’ Park, where Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United await.
The Magpies have struck gold with Nick Woltemade, but they’ve so far failed to develop a sustained groove at the start of 2025–26. Their 4–0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise manifested the very best of Howe’s side, after they were beaten by a Marcus Rashford inspired Barcelona in Gameweek 1.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–0 Benfica
PSV Eindhoven vs. Napoli
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Once again, Serie A is cooking up a magnificent title race. Holders Napoli opened the door for the primary challengers at the weekend, and the two Milan clubs cashed in.
Things just aren’t coming easy for Antonio Conte’s side at the moment, and they’ll likely have to work hard for a result in Eindhoven on Tuesday—even if Peter Bosz’s PSV are the sort of opponent a Conte-led team should have plenty of joy against.
Rasmus Højlund was the hero in Gameweek 2 against Sporting CP as the Italians notched their first win of the league phase, while the Dutch champions have earned just a point from their opening two games.
Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1–1 Napoli
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
The Belgians were cast aside by Newcastle last time out, but they’re going to be plucky opponents throughout the league phase.
However, Inter are seasoned in this competition and have so far enjoyed two stress-free triumphs against distinctly inferior opposition. Cristian Chivu’s side might not be as thrilling as Simone Inzaghi’s iteration at its most potent, but the Nerazzurri just know how to win these sort of fixtures.
Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 0–1 Inter
Villarreal vs. Man City
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Man City felt hard done by in Monaco earlier this month, as they surrendered a late penalty which meant Erling Haaland’s brace only earned them a point.
Still, the Cityzens are in a comfortable early position in the league phase table, having beaten a 10-man Napoli in Gameweek 1. Victory here will stand them in good stead, but City‘s schedule doesn’t ease up until they face Bødo/Glimt and Galatasaray in their final two league phase games.
Villarreal are third in La Liga and among the dark horses in this competition. They’ve so far notched just a point, which arrived late against Juventus, but they will be competitive throughout their eight league phase outings.
Prediction: Villarreal 1–1 Man City
